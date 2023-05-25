Open Discussion: Your Thoughts on International, National, Church News, Interests… Whatever!

Editor writes…

Among the suggestions for ideas on how to best utilise the blog as we approach its closure in July, nobody suggested this one – an open forum for bloggers to post their thoughts on … whatever! Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t have said open forum, so voila! If this one proves popular, we can repeat the experiment – over to you!

Obviously, the House Rules apply and everyone should discuss “whatever” respectfully, but, that said, this is an exercise in freedom of speech within the context of Christian charity, so whether it’s international, national, Church news, or … whatever – go for it!

