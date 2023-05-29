Madeleine McCann Disappearance: Is It Unfair/Judgmental To Blame Bad Parenting?

From Wikipedia…

Madeleine Beth McCann (born 12 May 2003) is a British missing person who disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal on the evening of 3 May 2007, at the age of 3. The Daily Telegraph described the disappearance as “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history”.[5] Madeleine’s whereabouts remain unknown,[6] although German prosecutors believe she is dead.[2]

Madeleine was on holiday from the United Kingdom with her parents Kate and Gerry McCann, her two-year-old twin siblings, and a group of family friends and their children. The McCann children had been left asleep at 20:30 in the ground-floor apartment while their parents dined with friends in a restaurant 55 metres (180 ft) away.[7] The parents checked on the children throughout the evening, until Kate discovered Madeleine was missing at 22:00. Over the following weeks, particularly after misinterpreting a British DNA analysis, the Portuguese police came to believe that Madeleine had died in an accident in the apartment and her parents had covered it up. The McCanns were given arguido (suspect) status in September 2007, which was lifted when Portugal’s attorney general archived the case in July 2008 for lack of evidence.[8][9]

Madeleine’s parents continued the investigation using private detectives until Scotland Yard opened its own inquiry, Operation Grange, in 2011. The senior investigating officer announced that he was treating the disappearance as “a criminal act by a stranger”, most likely a planned abduction or burglary gone wrong.[10] In 2013, Scotland Yard released e-fit images of men they wanted to trace, including one of a man seen carrying a child toward the beach on the night Madeleine vanished.[11] Shortly after this, Portuguese police reopened their inquiry.[12] Operation Grange was scaled back in 2015, but the remaining detectives continued to pursue a small number of inquiries described in April 2017 as significant. Source – Wikipedia…

Editor writes…

There is a lot of fresh coverage of the Madeleine McCann disappearance at this time, so this is, perhaps an opportunity to consider the importance of good parenting, in Christian terms.

Gerry and Kate McCann have been accused of bad parenting, by leaving their small children alone in their holiday apartment while they relaxed with friends over a meal and drinks nearby. Body language experts have reported mixed results when studying their interviews – there seems to be no clear evidence of the parents having committed a violent crime against their daughter, despite so much speculation. Questions, then, often centre on whether they were negligent in leaving their children unattended on that evening.

Is this the kind of parenting we’d expect from Christians? There’s been very little mention of religion in the accounts of Madeleine’s disappearance but, in all honesty, would committed (“traditional”) Catholic parents have behaved any differently? Tempted to have a quiet night out with friends, close to their holiday home, wouldn’t many, if not most, have taken the same risk?

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.” (Psalm 127:3-5)

Your thoughts.

