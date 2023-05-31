Happy Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady!editor
Editor writes…
As the Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady brings the Month of Mary to a close today, feel free to share your thoughts on any relevant issues, as well as your own personal devotions to Our Lady on this thread. Post your favourite Marian hymns, prayers, poems and stories, as well. Enjoy!
Happy Feast!
Comment (1)
Happy Feast Day to everyone. I hope you all have a blessed day. How wonderful it is to have our very own Queen and Mother in heaven looking after us. We are so privileged. God bless all.