Happy Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady!

31May

Editor writes…

As the Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady brings the Month of Mary to a close today, feel free to share your thoughts on any relevant issues, as well as your own personal devotions to Our Lady on this thread.  Post your favourite Marian hymns, prayers, poems and stories, as well. Enjoy! 

 Happy Feast!  

  • Catherine Reply

    Happy Feast Day to everyone. I hope you all have a blessed day. How wonderful it is to have our very own Queen and Mother in heaven looking after us. We are so privileged. God bless all.

    May 31, 2023 at 7:28 am

