June: Month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

June: Month of the Sacred Heart of Jesuseditor
Editor writes…
Click here to read Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical ANNUM SACRUM Consecration to the Sacred Heart. And here for An Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus [For the First Friday of the Month]
As we enter the beautiful Month of the Sacred Heart, feel free to discuss relevant issues, and to share your favourite prayers, hymns, as well as your experiences of devotion to the Sacred Heart. Read the Twelve Promises of Our Lord to those who cherish devotion to His Sacred Heart.
Reminder: The first Thursday in June begins the first of the two promised novenas of Masses to be offered by Fr Linus Clovis for Catholic Truth benefactors and supporters – from 1st June 2023 to 1st February 2024 – and the second, from 7th March to 5th December, 2024, that is, effectively, monthly Mass for the rest of this year and all of next; 18 in all. Wonderful. Thank you, again, Father!
Sweet Heart of Jesus, we implore, O make us love Thee, more and more.
Comments (8)
I’ve been reading the book recommended by Westminsterfly a while ago about Saint Margaret Mary and Devotion to the Sacred Heart – it’s very good indeed for spiritual reading, by Fr Croiset.
Margaret Mary,
I also am reading the Fr John Croiset book – it’s first class.
I love that hymn “I rise” – it’s beautiful.
Those links in the introduction are excellent. Thanks for posting them.
I love the month of June and I think having a devotion to the Sacred Heart is a “must-do”.
Laura,
I agree about the links in the intro. I especially like the act of consecration to the Sacred Heart for First Fridays. Awesome.
I was reading through the 12 Promises again and this one stood out:-
Lukewarm souls shall become fervent.
A friend of mine said she saw this in herself when she started to pay attention to the SH.
The Pope doesn’t seem to have a devotion to the Sacred Heart.
Think divine mercy was designed to replace 9 Fridays of the sacred heart. It was very popular years ago but now it’s divine mercy who took over from there.