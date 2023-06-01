June: Month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Editor writes…

Click here to read Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical ANNUM SACRUM Consecration to the Sacred Heart. And here for An Act of Reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus [For the First Friday of the Month]

As we enter the beautiful Month of the Sacred Heart, feel free to discuss relevant issues, and to share your favourite prayers, hymns, as well as your experiences of devotion to the Sacred Heart. Read the Twelve Promises of Our Lord to those who cherish devotion to His Sacred Heart.

Reminder: The first Thursday in June begins the first of the two promised novenas of Masses to be offered by Fr Linus Clovis for Catholic Truth benefactors and supporters – from 1st June 2023 to 1st February 2024 – and the second, from 7th March to 5th December, 2024, that is, effectively, monthly Mass for the rest of this year and all of next; 18 in all. Wonderful. Thank you, again, Father!

Sweet Heart of Jesus, we implore, O make us love Thee, more and more.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

