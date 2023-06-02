Priests Citing Pious Reflections & Ignoring Scriptural Truths in Sermons – Confusing!

Editor writes…

Sometimes teachers find themselves asked questions in religion lessons by students confused about something their priest has said in a sermon. Things like, “Miss/Sir, Father X said the Church began at Pentecost when the tongues of fire came down on the heads of the apostles, but that’s not what you said last lesson!” It is irritating for teachers to have to contradict the clergy but the answer is always “Father probably didn’t mean you to understand it that way”. Curiosity killed the cat so an explanation is always required. Well, how many of you have received the Sacrament of Confirmation? Hands raised. And did that mean you had just become a Catholic? Heads shake. No, you became a Catholic when you were baptised and when you were Confirmed you received the graces (helps from God) to become stronger in your Faith within your own soul, and also the grace to defend and even spread the Faith in the world. This is how it was with the first Apostles – they were already followers of Christ, just very frightened ones, after His Crucifixion. They were already risking punishment just by telling people about Jesus – i.e. spreading the Faith! They knew that Peter was the head of His Church, but they didn’t quite “get it” – what it all really meant – until the Holy Spirit enlightened them at Pentecost. Then they “got it” – big time!

As Jesus had promised, the Holy Ghost brought His teachings to their minds so that they now understood better: “But the Paraclete, the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring all things to your mind whatsoever I shall have said to you.” (John 14: 26). Thus, at Pentecost the Apostles were strengthened to go out and defend and spread the Faith, but that does not mean that the Church was newly established at that time. Remember, the Apostles were already doing their best to spread the Faith, even while Jesus was alive. In the Gospel of Mark , we read that Jesus sends the apostles out in pairs, telling them to “take nothing for the journey except a mere walking stick — no bread, no [traveller’s] bag, no money in their belts — but to wear sandals; and [He told them] not to wear two tunics.” The apostles were to lead a peripatetic existence both while with Jesus and after his death.” – Source

So, why do priests say that the Church began at Pentecost – e.g. that the Church was born at Pentecost, that Pentecost is “the birthday of the Church”? I was asked this by a parishioner who was also complaining that her priest insists on using words that most of us don’t have in our everyday vocabulary so I suggested that maybe a simple word like “manifest” isn’t in his vocabulary! For, the most accurate description of what happened after the coming of the Holy Ghost at Pentecost is that the Church became manifest in the world, the Apostles and disciples were no longer concerned with bringing souls to Christ without being caught and punished, but they were now strengthened to be concerned only with bringing souls to Christ, no matter the cost to themselves. That is to say, the Church was made manifest – i.e. (in simple, if not entirely grammatical English 😀 ) it was made obvious to everyone what the Church is for. And, for the avoidance of all doubt, the Church is for saving souls, not the planet.

Then there’s that other favourite – the Church began when the blood and water came out of the side of the crucified Christ on the cross, when the soldier lanced His side. Imagine, just imagine, in a debate with atheists, trying to convince people of the historicity of the Church using that pious reflection. Like the “Church began at Pentecost”, this assertion, while providing lovely food for personal reflection and contemplation, ignores the historical reality of the origin of the Church. Thankfully, we read the account of the origin of the Church in the Gospels, and in the Catechisms: “This Church was founded not by man, but by the immortal God Himself, who built her upon a most solid rock. The Highest himself, says the Prophet, hath founded her. Hence, she is called the inheritance of God, the people of God. The power which she possesses is not from man but from God. (from the Catechism of the Council of Trent, section “I believe in the holy Catholic Church” and in the section Marks of the Church, where we read that “The true Church is also to be recognised from her origin, which can be traced back under the law of grace to the Apostles; for her doctrine is the truth not recently given, nor now first heard of, but delivered of old by the Apostles, and disseminated throughout the entire world. Hence no one can doubt that the impious opinions which heresy invents, opposed as they are to the doctrines taught by the Church from the days of the Apostles to the present time, are very different from the faith of the true Church… That all, therefore, might know which was the Catholic Church, the Fathers, guided by the Spirit of God, added to the Creed the word Apostolic…

The above teachings from the Catechism of the Council of Trent are largely mirrored in the more recent Catechism of the Catholic Church, (CCC) section II THE CHURCH’S ORIGIN, FOUNDATION AND MISSION, where we read, too, that the Church was foreshadowed from the world’s beginning – see #758…

We begin our investigation of the Church’s mystery by meditating on her origin in the Holy Trinity’s plan and her progressive realization in history…

Christians of the first centuries said, “The world was created for the sake of the Church.”153 God created the world for the sake of communion with his divine life, a communion brought about by the “convocation” [assembly] of men in Christ, and this “convocation” is the Church. the Church is the goal of all things,154 and God permitted such painful upheavals as the angels’ fall and man’s sin only as occasions and means for displaying all the power of his arm and the whole measure of the love he wanted to give the world: Just as God’s will is creation and is called “the world,” so his intention is the salvation of men, and it is called “the Church.”155 (Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) # 760)

Note: errors are often found when priests use symbols – without saying they are symbols! Read on…

The Church is born primarily of Christ’s total self-giving for our salvation, anticipated in the institution of the Eucharist and fulfilled on the cross. “The origin and growth of the Church are symbolized by the blood and water which flowed from the open side of the crucified Jesus.“171 “For it was from the side of Christ as he slept the sleep of death upon the cross that there came forth the ‘wondrous sacrament of the whole Church.'”172 As Eve was formed from the sleeping Adam’s side, so the Church was born from the pierced heart of Christ hanging dead on the cross.173 (CCC #766 – quoting from the writings of St Ambrose)

Think! Think! Think! And when you’ve done that, think again!

Priests who preach – as fact – that the Church began with the flowing of the blood and water from the side of the crucified Christ, either do not understand the definition of a symbol (a sign/something which represents something else) or they are not aware of the danger of confusing some, if not all, members of their congregation.

Clear preachers will always keep in mind two key rules about public speaking: (1) the need to use widely understood terminology – so, e.g. rather than blether on about “concupiscence” a good preacher will add that this means our “tendency towards sin” and/or our “struggle with self control” – but without mocking us ordinary folks, since we can’t all be geniuses, and some have told me that they can feel stupid when the (dare I say, sarcastic) priest makes cracks about them being… er… (more or less) … stupid because they don’t have a Degree in Everything You’ll Ever Need to Know about God, and (2) preachers seeking to educate [in the Faith] will condense the essential message of the sermon so that it is neither repetitive nor unfocussed – i.e. “all over the place”, such as the priest who set out to preach “kinda” about the Trinity and ended up talking about arithmetic and spelling. I don’t mean to be unkind and I’m sure there was a context but by that time, most would have given up trying to work out what the sermon was about. “Kinda” about the Trinity was off-putting from the start, because, contrary to clerical hopes and dreams, those of us who want to learn how to become saints, are not too fussed about what our priests think this or that Scripture text means or kinda think or what this Feast is all about – whatever. We don’t care. We really don’t.

This applies especially if priests are undermining something which affirms a dogma of the Faith, such as the priest who reportedly dismissed the story (perhaps an ancient legend) that the patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick used the three leaf clover (shamrock) to explain the Trinity. It does explain the Trinity in a simple, easy-to-understand manner (just as Our Lord used ordinary everyday items in his parables to explain great truths to His disciples), so whether St Patrick actually used the three leaf clover to explain the Trinity personally or not, is irrelevant.

We’ve seen above that priests will sometimes (wrongly) use symbols as if they are dogmatic statements (such as the origin of the Church in the flowing of water and blood from the side of the crucified Christ – a pious reflection, rooted in the writings of St Ambrose as quoted above in the CCC # 766) while, on the other hand, we find this example of priests appearing to dismiss the perfectly good symbolic explanation of the Trinity by St Patrick . I haven’t studied the life of St Patrick to any great extent, just wondered why he was named after me, so I really can’t comment too much, but you’ll get my drift.

In lessons about the Trinity, teachers routinely ask pupils to make a list of items they know which are one object but have three parts – a tricycle always tops the list. The story of St Patrick and the three leaf clover always features in these lessons and parents who home-school find it used in their textbooks, so it’s not right to discredit Saint Patrick in this way. Since he doubles as my patron saint as well as patron of Ireland, I won’t have it, I tell you.

To repeat, then, priests should not inflict their own thoughts, their “I think” and “I kinda think” on us during sermons, as if we care. We don’t. We really don’t. I hope I’m not repeating myself. As I get older I do wonder about my memory. Did I tell you that I wonder about my memory, as I get older? Did I mention that I’m getting older but I don’t mind since the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about – not yet. Mind you, there’s no escaping it – to quote a poster I saw recently in a café in Ayr: “Don’t take this life too seriously. Nobody gets out of it alive.” 😀

In conclusion – and to be fair – it’s true to say that we don’t only need good preaching, but good listening/hearing, as well. So, what makes YOU sit up and pay attention to sermons in YOUR parish? Let’s hear it. But note: please do not name any priests – whether good, not-so-good, or downright awful preachers. There’s only one priest who may be quoted here and his name is Father Rob Banks. Please and thank you.

