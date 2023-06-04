African-American Nun: Corpse Incorrupt – Bishop Warns Against Venerating Sister as Saint

From the Diocese of Kansas City-St Joseph…

Bishop’s May 26 statement regarding Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster

Editor writes…

Is the Bishop correct in his call for care in this matter? Or is this typical misogyny, an anti-women, anti-feminist bigotry, just one more, you-name-it, prejudice against women? Please, spare me.

The Bishop is absolutely right, of course and is reflecting the traditional attitude of the Church authorities (and faithful Catholics) to all matters supernatural which require discernment, whether private apparitions, Causes for canonisation, and/or incorrupt bodies. Let’s pray that the US faithful pay more attention to this statement from their Bishop than certain adherents of unapproved sites such as Medjugorje and Garabandal have paid to theirs. Your thoughts…

