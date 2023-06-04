African-American Nun: Corpse Incorrupt – Bishop Warns Against Venerating Sister as Saint

From the Diocese of Kansas City-St Joseph…
Bishop’s May 26 statement regarding Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster
POSTED ON MAY 26, 2023 IN NEWS
The condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions. At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation.
The Church has an established process for determining if someone is a saint and worthy of veneration. No such process has yet been initiated on behalf of Sister Wilhelmina. It is understandable that many would be driven by faith and devotion to see the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina given the remarkable condition of her body, but visitors should not touch or venerate her body, or treat them as relics.
I invite all the Faithful to continue praying during this time of evaluation and determination for God’s will in the lives of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles; for all women religious; and all the baptized in our common vocation to holiness, with hope and trust in the Lord.
Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr –
Editor writes…
Is the Bishop correct in his call for care in this matter? Or is this typical misogyny, an anti-women, anti-feminist bigotry, just one more, you-name-it, prejudice against women? Please, spare me.
The Bishop is absolutely right, of course and is reflecting the traditional attitude of the Church authorities (and faithful Catholics) to all matters supernatural which require discernment, whether private apparitions, Causes for canonisation, and/or incorrupt bodies. Let’s pray that the US faithful pay more attention to this statement from their Bishop than certain adherents of unapproved sites such as Medjugorje and Garabandal have paid to theirs. Your thoughts…
Fr Goring’s video below is VERY interesting indeed…It seems that this lovely Sister may go down in the history books as a saint for our times. We’ll await the judgement of the Church following due process of course, but Father’s short few words would seem to indicate that this is a real possibility…
Editor,
Fr Mark Goring seems to be a very good priest and he’s pleased that Sister was a traditionalist, so that’s all great.
It won’t please the modernists though – I think there will be plenty of “delays” if this nun’s Cause is introduced.
But why have her mortal remains been put on display, causing the ‘signs and wonders’ brigade to go into overdrive? Apparently, the rosary she was buried with has already been stolen by a ‘devotee’. Whether this phenomenon has a natural or supernatural cause, any investigation should have been conducted in private, and a decision made, before allowing her remains to be publicly displayed and venerated. I understand her Cause isn’t even underway at all – not even at the earliest stages. They’re hoping to start it soon apparently. Everything seems to be done back to front these days.
WF,
I’m guessing that the nuns were so excited at the find that word got out quite naturally but they have now put her body in a glass encasing, so the “signs and wonders” brigade won’t be able to take bits of her habit or whatever else nutters steal to pass off as relics.
Margaret Mary
Perhaps the nuns (or whoever was responsible) should have exercised prudence and taken a photo of Sister’s remains with the news of a potential miracle, yet to be investigated and confirmed, so that the faithful could be informed about this interesting event, but certainly not to put the body on public display. And also they would have been entitled to publish prayer cards for the faithful (for private recitation only) asking God that, if it is His Will, the sanctity of Sister Wilhelmina may be recognised. That is how the Church has always done it.
It is obviously a very good sign, in the absence of human methods of preservation, to discover the body of a religious to be incorrupt 4 years after death. Additionally, given that this Sister favoured both the Traditional Mass and Rule of her Order, always with her rosary between her fingers, is very promising. The Bishop is correct, though. No one may assume that these are indicators that Sister Wilhemena is in heaven. They may, however, piously hope that the signs are indicative of God’s pleasure with her holy life.
My own personal opinion, from what I’ve read of her, is that this preservation of Sister Wilhemena’s remains is indeed a miracle of grace and a sign that she is in heaven. That opinion is, of course, subject to any future statement from the Church. It is perhaps a little premature for her remains to be put on display, but I agree that we are free to pray privately to God to glorify Sister Wilhemena with further miracles if this manifestation is, in fact, supernatural.