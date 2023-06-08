Celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi – the Body, Blood, Soul & Divinity of Christ… Happy Feast!

Ecce Panis Angelorum,

Behold the Bread of Angels,

Factus cibus viatorum,

Made the Food of wayfarers,

Vere panis filiorum,

Truly the bread of children,

Non mittendus canibus.

Not to be given to the dogs.

In figuris praesignatur,

Presignified by figure,

Cum Isaac immolatur,

When Isaac was [to be] immolated,

Agnus Paschae deputatur,

The Paschal Lamb was assigned,

Datur manna patribus.

Manna was given to the Fathers.

Editor writes…

Happy Feast everyone! Discuss any relevant issues – such as why so many (perhaps a majority?) of Catholics no longer believe in the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist…

And share your own favourite hymns, prayers and miracles in honour of the Blessed Sacrament.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

