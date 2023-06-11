Former First Minister: Nicola Sturgeon Arrested..editor
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the investigation into the SNP‘s finances.
The Former First Minister is the third arrest made by the force, following her husband Peter Murrell and party treasurer Colin Beattie.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.
“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.” Click here to read more…
I’m not surprised ever when I hear about any politician being interviewed/arrested/charged by the police. It seems to be par for the course these days, no matter the person or the party.
It’s obvious that somebody is going to have to account for the missing SNP money – and now that the three people at the top have been arrested and questioned, with Nicola’s arrest ongoing, I wonder if charges are going to come soon.
As Christians we cannot rejoice in this sort of news and we should be praying for those involved, no matter our personal political affiliations.
Nicola has now been released without charge with a report being sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. Reports online contain the following reminder: ‘The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.
Thanks to Marjory for reminding us of our Christian duty to pray for all involved and to refrain from any unseemly “rejoicing” in the misfortune of others.
No sympathy for the Wummin and £600.000 if it cannot be accounted for except for a £120.000 Caravan. Then must have been stolen. Put it this way. It wasn’t given back to those who donated it for another useless Reverndum.
First Trump and then the PM. I don’t know… 😔
Marjory,
You make a very important point about not rejoicing at news like this. No matter what our politics are, we shouldn’t wish such awful circumstances on anyone.
‘The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.’ Hmm. I’ve never seen that particular warning in relation to any other person in the public domain under investigation – even without a charge – before. Please correct me if I am wrong.
WF,
I can’t recall having seen that warning either but it may be something in Scots Law (that I’ve never noticed) while not the law in England.
Editor, et al,
All I can say is that Police Scotland are going to come under severe scrutiny if, having made such a public display of these arrests and house searches, they eventually conclude that there is nothing and no one to prosecute. Perhaps a little more discretion on their part would have greatly reduced the Internet noise this case is bound to produce, regardless of the Contempt of Court Act.
I don’t personally have any interest in this case, or indeed any other case involving real or imagined political corruption. The hounding of Donald Trump in the U.S. tells us all we have to know about the loss of Christian virtue at the highest levels in today’s world. I simply take for my guide in life the old adage that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.
Athanasius,
I think that the power has gone to the heads of the SNP politicians because it’s really been “absolute power” for them – they’ve been in charge for so long, much too long IMHO.
Nicky
I entirely agree.
Lots of Catholics vote SNP so maybe this will waken them up because that missing money has to be somewhere.
Laura,
If the Party’s support for abortion up to birth didn’t waken up the Catholics who vote SNP, I doubt very much if the issue of the missing money will make any difference.
Laura
I will never get my head around Catholics voting for the SNP. They have the most Communist and immoral policies that no true Catholic could vote for them in good conscience. I think the only Catholics to vote SNP would have to be nominal Catholics.
She’s issued a statement which is publish in full at this link
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/nicola-sturgeon-arrested-former-snp-leader-s-statement-in-full/ar-AA1cpuyw?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=91b3bfa680814ffa9145528220d1ed08&ei=13
It’s difficult to know what to make of it all but as Laura says, that missing money has to be somewhere.
I agree about prayers because there’s always a chance that there is nothing to this and people’s characters are being damaged as a result. I agree that the money must be somewhere but it could just as easily be bad book-keeping or some accidental financial errors.
It’s very humiliating for the ex-First Minister to be arrested but she wasn’t held for the maximum time, actually let go quite a bit sooner than the maximum time so it’s maybe all been over-hyped.
I think the threats she was alleged to have made to silence anyone questioning the whereabouts of the cash is what has got her into trouble more than the actual (alleged) thieving.