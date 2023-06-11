Former First Minister: Nicola Sturgeon Arrested..

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the investigation into the SNP‘s finances.

The Former First Minister is the third arrest made by the force, following her husband Peter Murrell and party treasurer Colin Beattie.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.” Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

Surprised anyone? Your thoughts…

