Charity Or Serious Sin: Should Catholic Parents Refuse to Celebrate Their Child’s Same-Sex Union?editor
From Sacred Scripture: the Bible on Homosexual Acts…
And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error. (Romans 1:27)
Church on Homosexuality…
“homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.” They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church # 2357) Emphases added.
Church on Same-Sex Unions…
“Homosexuality is a troubling moral and social phenomenon…” (Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons # 1)
“In those situations where homosexual unions have been legally recognized or have been given the legal status and rights belonging to marriage, clear and emphatic opposition is a duty. One must refrain from any kind of formal cooperation in the enactment or application of such gravely unjust laws and, as far as possible, from material cooperation on the level of their application. In this area, everyone can exercise the right to conscientious objection. (Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons #5)
On Blessing of Homosexual Unions…
The Church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions – click here for more…
Editor writes…
Within my own circle, I know of parents who are heartbroken that their child has become caught up in what is euphemistically called “the gay lifestyle”. This is not for any base personal reasons, certainly not out of any sense of hatred of people inclined to same-sex attraction, but because they know that their child is risking eternal damnation: “Or do you not know that the unjust will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not err: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor the effeminate, nor liers with mankind, thieves, nor covetous, the greedy, nor drunkards, nor railers, nor extortioners, will inherit the kingdom of God. (1 Corinthians 6:9-10).
Thus, when some photos arrived in my inbox, of the same-sex “wedding” of the son of a man employed in a top position within the Archdiocese of Glasgow, sent by some concerned Catholics who saw them on Facebook, I knew that there would be parents-friends of mine, as well as many readers and bloggers, who would be shocked. I emailed the parent, pictured beaming at the “newly-weds”, as follows… I am withholding the names of all concerned at the present time.
Dear Mr [Name]
I have been receiving communications from various sources about your son’s wedding. Facebook pictures and congratulations have arrived in my inbox, for the wedding of “[Name] and [Name]”.
Those contacting me are expressing a combination of concern and outrage that someone in your position is drawing a salary from the Church when – as your warm congratulations to the “couple” indicate – you are not fully accepting of the Church’s teaching/the moral law on the matter of homosexual relationships; quite the reverse, you are effectively defending and promoting this gravely sinful lifestyle.
Any comment you may wish to offer, will be gratefully received. Ends.
No comment has been forthcoming, and – although it’s early days yet – no lawyer’s letter. This gentleman’s response to a previous enquiry, when I asked for his reaction to allegations of an extra-marital affair, was to leave me in no doubt that if I published a word of it I’d soon be making friends with the worst of Glasgow’s incarcerated gangster population. And trust me, the female of the species is no less intimidating than the Glasgow hard-men of the Bar L infamy – for visitors, the Bar L is street talk for Barlinnie Prison… Goodness, I’m not risking that again, not with a mere month to go before shutdown.
Seriously, though, it really is a disgrace that the Archbishop of Glasgow is tolerating such a scandal within his own diocesan offices. We know, of course, that he’s already dismissed a letter from my unworthy self containing the names of a string of his priests allegedly living double lives (Issue # 129, June, 22, p.7). so it shouldn’t be too surprising (if totally shocking) that he considers of no real consequence, no big deal, the celebration of a same-sex union in the family of one of his top officials. Our Lord’s sorrowful question springs to mind: “But yet, the Son of man, when he cometh, shall he find, think you, faith on earth?” (Luke 18:8). Not in Scotland, it seems, and definitely not in the Archdiocese of Glasgow where the prevailing liturgical and moral decay prevents the realisation of the city’s motto: Let Glasgow flourish by the preaching of Thy word and the praising of Thy name.”
What, in your view, ought Catholic parents do, faced with this situation: accept, tolerate, celebrate… refuse? Your thoughts.
Comments (14)
I had to deal with this situation at work once. It was when Civil Partnerships (CP) were permitted, but before “marriage” between same-sex couples was legally recognised. Some ‘well-meaning’ (Anglican) busybody went round the office with an envelope to collect cash and a card to sign, for a male member of staff who was having a CP with his male partner. I politely refused to sign the card or give any money because it contravened my religious beliefs, and it was the Anglican busybody who caused all the subsequent problems. When I actually spoke to the male member of staff (who I’d always got on with) he said he disagreed with my ‘views’, but didn’t have any issue with me personally. Until the day he left the office, there was no animosity between us. It was the Anglican busybody who tried to cause all the faux ‘outrage’ and stir up allegations of ‘homophobia’.
As regards the above introduction to this thread, if this diocesan employee is truly a Catholic, and his son engaged in a same-sex ‘wedding’ or civil partnership, then he should not have attended any part of the event. Obviously, I don’t know if he did. He may not have. If he offered his ‘warm congratulations’ as is alleged, and that was made public, then he appeared to co-operate in grave sin, and if he works for the Archdiocese of Glasgow, he should make his position very clear as soon as possible.
And before anyone starts quoting Pope Francis, snippets of his interviews are not to be considered as formal Catholic Doctrine. The Vatican backtracked on one Pope Francis film alleging his approval of such things: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pope-film-homosexuals-idCAKBN27I1IU Although because of other incidents, I suspect he does approve of such things, but that doesn’t make it Catholic Doctrine. It makes it Pope Francis’s error.
WF,
Pope Francis’ pontificate could be summed up as nothing more than a massive exercise in damage limitation. He’s a disgrace, has been since Day One.
For this cause God gave them up unto vile passions: for their women changed the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another, men with men working unseemliness, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was due. (Romans 1:26-27)
I think it is quite clear from these words of St. Paul how Catholic parents should behave towards offspring who indulge in this behaviour. They certainly cannot celebrate it upon peril of their immortal souls. Only apostate Catholics would welcome and/or celebrate such a departure from the moral order established by God, and only apostate prelates would silently approve of a Church employee who departs from the faith in so disgraceful a manner. The moral law and the natural order cannot be trampled by unruly human emotion, however powerful.
Madame Editor,
As the Irishman replied when a passing tourist asked him for directions to a certain town: “ If I was you sir, I would not start from here.”
Regarding the attitude that parents ought to have when one of their offspring declares their intention of undertaking a same sex union, there should be no question in their mind whatsoever. Had they brought up their children in the faith, with family rosary, weekly Mass and regular confession, the thought of a same sex union would never have taken root in the child’s mind, and consequently the dilemma would never have presented itself. It is sad that the parents are even asking the question of whether to attend or not. They should not attend. Charity does not come into it. They should be setting a good example to any who might accuse them of being bigoted or narrow minded. In the long run, it is the salvation of souls that matters, not the untutored opinions of others.
Leprechaun
I agree with most of your assessment, though not with your observation that “charity does not come into it”. Charity in essence is the love of God and the love of God precludes both personal serious sin or the countenancing of serious sin in others, especially offspring.
You basically touched on this yourself when you rightly spoke of how children raised with Mass, Confession, rosary, etc., would not suffer the misfortune of falling into the kind of sin we’re debating here. So I would argue that it’s all about charity in the sense of loving God and therefore keeping His commandments and abiding by the natural law He has established.
Leprechaun and Athanasius,
I cannot sufficiently express my surprise at your comments. If only it were that simple! Children can be raised with the TLM, rosary, and every other spiritual help on the planet and the Devil will still get to them. I have parents on our mailing list who are heartbroken because their children have fallen into that grave sin despite all the care taken by said parents to raise them in the Faith.
The Devil works hard to get the choicest souls – that’s the problem.
Editor & Josephine
I think if you re-read my comments you will see that I was under the impression that we were discussing so-called Catholic parents who countenanced, even celebrated, the loss of their children to the sin in question. My observations were not supposed to be read as a condemnation of parents who have raised their children with fidelity to the faith and teaching of the Church only to be faced with such heartbreak. I’m sure that you will both concede that the children of the latter, in general, stand a far greater chance of escaping such sin if they are raised in strong Catholic homes in which the Mass, rosary and the practice of virtue are everyday present. That’s not an accusation against anyone, it’s merely the truth.
As St. Paul wrote: “let no temptation take hold on you, but such as is human. And God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that which you are able: but will make also with temptation issue, that you may be able to bear it.” Corinthians 10:13
Leprechaun and Athanasius,
I am the same as editor, amazed at your statement about people raised in the faith not being tempted to this grave sin. Even Our Lord was tempted to sin gravely – none of us is safe from falling into temptation and sin.
By your comments, you are putting a big burden onto the shoulders of parents who have done all they can to bring their kids up in the faith but who are finding themselves faced with this cross.
I can only think that neither of you had considered the full import of what you have said – the faith is not a magic potion, it doesn’t prevent temptation. The sacraments and rosary etc are intended to help us to co-operate with God’s grace, they’re not magic potions.
I know more than one family which is suffering this painful cross and I can only hope and pray that they don’t see this thread – usually I’d be sending it on to them but this would destroy them, the idea that they are to blame for somehow not bringing their child up well enough when they did everything they could.
I’m also outraged at the fact that someone in high position in the archdiocese is being paid a small fortune to represent the Church while celebrating this sin quite publicly on Facebook, within his own family. I’m appalled at that. The archbishop has already shown himself to be no friend of Catholic Tradition in the matter of the Mass and now we know he doesn’t care about the moral law. We need a complete clear out so roll on the “changed days” ahead.
It’s a dreadful thing for a parent to face. My opinion is that it cannot be accepted, tolerated or celebrated. It should be condemned. Not the child themselves, but the grave actions the child has chosen. I would simply let my child know that I cannot possibly, under any circumstances, approve, accept, tolerate or celebrate. I would assure them that I loved them, would pray for them and there would always be a place in my home for them.
However, I couldn’t ever allow homosexual partners to enter my home. It’s a line I’m not willing to cross. I would make that very clear.
We are going through something similar right now. My wife’s brother has announced he is homosexual and has a partner. He is not Catholic and neither are his parents. The parents think it’s great and have welcomed him into the family with open arms. We made it clear that we couldn’t ever accept this as being anything other than against the natural law and wouldn’t allow the partner to come into our home. This went down like the proverbial lead balloon.
Quite recently, I was in a shop and my brother in law and his partner were in the shop too. I spoke to them both and tried to be charitable. The partner was friendly but once he was introduced and realised who I was, he changed completely. He started off friendly and chatty but that soon vanished. He simply stared at me with an icy stare and refused to speak. We really do have to ask ourselves: who are the real bigots?
Petrus
I admire the way you have dealt with your brother-in-law and his partner. That can’t have been easy and I am sure your wife is upset about it all. I think this is where we need to remember the words of Jesus about “hating father, mother etc” for his sake – in other words, we cannot love anyone in our family more than God and his law.
Petrus like you I would never recognise Homosexuality within my Family it is and always will be an Abomination and one need not be Religious to know that this Filthy Sodomistic Lifestyle Shortens Life.
I have 3 Granddaughters and Pray Everyday that they will never fall into the Hands of Homosexuals or Transgenders.
As for this being celebrated by a Catholic Diocese Employee doesn’t really surprise me . As it’s been said about this Pope He opened the Door and let Homosexuals out of The Closet as soon as He said ” Who Am I To Judge”
Also it’s my prerogative not to like a person if I don’t want to.
I can assure you that in the Village I live if 10% like me that’s probably a Liberal Estimate.
Dear Editor
In short the answer is yes.
True parental love does include the endorsement of a mortal sin and damnation upon their child’s eternal soul.
If it were my children there would be no equivocation even if they hated me for it.
In time and with Gods grace they would hopefully understand one day. But honesty, truth and frankness are the order of the day, not vacillating obfuscation.
My love for them is even prepared to have them hate me for it, but my conscience is clear before God whom l ultimately answer to not my children and there wayward ways so to speak.
I hope this makes some sense and clarifies my own beliefs
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Michael,
You are showing what true love in a parent means, not the superficial “love” that the parent in the introduction has shown. If he is holding a top position in the archdiocese then he must know the position of the Church on homosexual acts and same-sex unions, therefore to be celebrating this grievous sin in one of his own children, speaks volumes about him. He is not loving his son at all, because if he truly loved him, he’d want to prevent him losing his soul.
You are showing exactly the Catholic and Gospel spirit of true charity towards your children. I’m single so thankfully I don’t have to worry about this for myself, but I am well impressed, and thank God for parents like you.
Laura I know not who the Person is in the Glasgow Catholic Diocese but if He loves His Son then He should surely be telling Him about the Terrible Health problems that come with Homosexuality.
One need not have a good imagination to know all of the Terrible Health consequences that arise from this Diseased Lifestyle. Natural Law has its own way to bring Man into line.
Of course then their is the loss of Souls. Surely if the Parent works with a Catholic Diocese. Then they certainly must know that Homosexuality is a Sin that Cries out To The Heavens for Vengeance.