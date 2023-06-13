Charity Or Serious Sin: Should Catholic Parents Refuse to Celebrate Their Child’s Same-Sex Union?

From Sacred Scripture: the Bible on Homosexual Acts…

And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error. (Romans 1:27)

Church on Homosexuality…

“homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.” They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church # 2357) Emphases added.

Church on Same-Sex Unions…

“Homosexuality is a troubling moral and social phenomenon…” (Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons # 1)

“In those situations where homosexual unions have been legally recognized or have been given the legal status and rights belonging to marriage, clear and emphatic opposition is a duty. One must refrain from any kind of formal cooperation in the enactment or application of such gravely unjust laws and, as far as possible, from material cooperation on the level of their application. In this area, everyone can exercise the right to conscientious objection. (Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons #5)

On Blessing of Homosexual Unions…

The Church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions – click here for more…

Editor writes…

Within my own circle, I know of parents who are heartbroken that their child has become caught up in what is euphemistically called “the gay lifestyle”. This is not for any base personal reasons, certainly not out of any sense of hatred of people inclined to same-sex attraction, but because they know that their child is risking eternal damnation: “Or do you not know that the unjust will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not err: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor the effeminate, nor liers with mankind, thieves, nor covetous, the greedy, nor drunkards, nor railers, nor extortioners, will inherit the kingdom of God. (1 Corinthians 6:9-10).

Thus, when some photos arrived in my inbox, of the same-sex “wedding” of the son of a man employed in a top position within the Archdiocese of Glasgow, sent by some concerned Catholics who saw them on Facebook, I knew that there would be parents-friends of mine, as well as many readers and bloggers, who would be shocked. I emailed the parent, pictured beaming at the “newly-weds”, as follows… I am withholding the names of all concerned at the present time.

Dear Mr [Name]

I have been receiving communications from various sources about your son’s wedding. Facebook pictures and congratulations have arrived in my inbox, for the wedding of “[Name] and [Name]”.

Those contacting me are expressing a combination of concern and outrage that someone in your position is drawing a salary from the Church when – as your warm congratulations to the “couple” indicate – you are not fully accepting of the Church’s teaching/the moral law on the matter of homosexual relationships; quite the reverse, you are effectively defending and promoting this gravely sinful lifestyle.

Any comment you may wish to offer, will be gratefully received. Ends.

No comment has been forthcoming, and – although it’s early days yet – no lawyer’s letter. This gentleman’s response to a previous enquiry, when I asked for his reaction to allegations of an extra-marital affair, was to leave me in no doubt that if I published a word of it I’d soon be making friends with the worst of Glasgow’s incarcerated gangster population. And trust me, the female of the species is no less intimidating than the Glasgow hard-men of the Bar L infamy – for visitors, the Bar L is street talk for Barlinnie Prison… Goodness, I’m not risking that again, not with a mere month to go before shutdown.

Seriously, though, it really is a disgrace that the Archbishop of Glasgow is tolerating such a scandal within his own diocesan offices. We know, of course, that he’s already dismissed a letter from my unworthy self containing the names of a string of his priests allegedly living double lives (Issue # 129, June, 22, p.7). so it shouldn’t be too surprising (if totally shocking) that he considers of no real consequence, no big deal, the celebration of a same-sex union in the family of one of his top officials. Our Lord’s sorrowful question springs to mind: “But yet, the Son of man, when he cometh, shall he find, think you, faith on earth?” (Luke 18:8). Not in Scotland, it seems, and definitely not in the Archdiocese of Glasgow where the prevailing liturgical and moral decay prevents the realisation of the city’s motto: Let Glasgow flourish by the preaching of Thy word and the praising of Thy name.”

What, in your view, ought Catholic parents do, faced with this situation: accept, tolerate, celebrate… refuse? Your thoughts.

