Scotland: An Open Letter to President Trump

Dear President Trump,

I pledged to continue to recognise you as the legitimate President when Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 election, so I trust you will tolerate my use of the official title to address you in this Open Letter. For more on this subject, read Biden: The Man Who Stole America

Many of us have watched, with horror, the treatment meted out to you since you first announced your candidature for the presidency of the United State of America before the 2016 election.

Over many years of observing the political landscape, both here in the UK and in America, I have never witnessed any other public figure being harassed to the point of blatant persecution, as you have been. It is incredible.

The ongoing attempts to smear your character are shameful, to say the least, timed as they are to prejudice the 2024 presidential election – in short, to prevent a free and fair election (again).

As Catholics in Scotland, we write to you for two reasons: firstly to assure you of our support for the next election because it is clear that you were cheated out of a second term and it is a matter of natural justice that you are given the opportunity to finish the work which you began in 2016. Secondly, you are unique among world leaders in that you, alone, have withstood the enormous pressures of the globalists who are determined to impose a New World Order. For this reason alone, you are the best person to lead the “free world”. You alone have the insight and the character to fight the so-called Great Reset. Thus, we pray for the failure of the ongoing evil attempts to punish you with bogus criminal charges and we pray, ardently, for your success in the 2024 election.

Finally, please accept our apologies for the disgraceful way you have been treated by the Scottish National Party-led Government in Edinburgh. We are heartily ashamed of the unconscionable rudeness which you have suffered at the hands of our politicians – in particular at the hands of our former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon who has made headlines recently following her arrest (and later release without charge pending further enquires) in connection money missing from the Party’s funds. Yet, unlike the hostile headlines which have viciously tracked your every movement, Ms Sturgeon has been treated with the proverbial kid gloves by the mainstream media in Scotland.

We wish you well, President Trump, and pray that you continue in your astonishing resilience. Your enemies will pay soon enough. In this regard, you may take consolation from Sacred Scripture: “When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” (Proverbs 21:15)

Yours sincerely,

Editor,

Catholic Truth.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

