Irish Government: If You Want To Keep Your Freedom, Stop Telling Jokes! We’re Not Kidding!

The Irish Criminal Justice Bill purportedly targets “hate speech,” but some critics have compared it to the concept of punishing people for “thought crime,” a term popularized by George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

The text of the “Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022,” notes that a person can be imprisoned if they “prepare or possess” material that is “likely to incite violence or hatred against a person or a group of persons on account of their protected characteristics,” one of which being “gender” identity. The Catholic Herald observed in past months that the legislation could lead to criminalization of Catholic teaching and religious expression in general, “The Catholic Church has long-standing objective positions on issues, which, if they are to be uttered in public (and that may include the pulpit), may cause the priest or other adherent to be made subject to prosecution.”

O’Reilly defended the bill in a speech on Tuesday as she debated its merits with her peers, even as she condemned some of their rhetoric on “gender or sexual identities.” After suggesting social media has “fueled hatred” and revealed the “dirty, filthy, underbelly of hatred in Irish society,” O’Reilly argued that hate speech legislation is merely another necessary law to restrict freedom for the “common good.” Read more…

Editor writes…

It’s laughable, really. These idiots who are running (into the ground) the Government and Media in Ireland persistently bemoaned the “controlling Church” – the Church had too much control and had to be, well… replaced by them… the real control freaks. And this anything-but-Justice Bill is just the latest damning evidence of their control freakery where they declare it a necessary law to restrict freedom for the common good.

Sorry, folks, but no politician, not even Irish politicians who don’t have a sense of humour, have any right whatsoever to take away the God-given freedom of the people who (presumably) elected them. And very much more to the point, they have no right to insult God by even trying to do so. The Irish Government has insulted God enough as it is, by their introduction of scandalous laws to permit the murder of unborn babies and the introduction of same-sex “marriage”. Now, they want to decide to remove the human freedoms which are God-given to us all, in order to pursue the madness of transgender “rights”. How dare they. We know that the evil which is pouring across the western world like a tsunami will not go unpunished by God. As St Paul reminds us: “God will not be mocked…” (Galatians 6:7). The issue is, though, how to deal with this removal of God-given freedoms right now?

Will the Irish people fight it? I have my doubts. There are very few people of character around these days, including in once Catholic Ireland. My guess is that the majority will shrug, and get on with their lives. Some might even call the police if they think their priest is breaking the law. They don’t mind God’s law being broken and ignored. After all, nobody elected God, did they, at all, at all… The State, now that’s different. Those laws must be kept, rigidly… for the common good, is it? Your thoughts…