Irish Government: If You Want To Keep Your Freedom, Stop Telling Jokes! We're Not Kidding!

18Jun

Irish Government: If You Want To Keep Your Freedom, Stop Telling Jokes! We’re Not Kidding!

The Irish Criminal Justice Bill purportedly targets “hate speech,” but some critics have compared it to the concept of punishing people for “thought crime,” a term popularized by George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

The text of the “Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022,” notes that a person can be imprisoned if they “prepare or possess” material that is “likely to incite violence or hatred against a person or a group of persons on account of their protected characteristics,” one of which being “gender” identity.

The Catholic Herald observed in past months that the legislation could lead to criminalization of Catholic teaching and religious expression in general, “The Catholic Church has long-standing objective positions on issues, which, if they are to be uttered in public (and that may include the pulpit), may cause the priest or other adherent to be made subject to prosecution.”

O’Reilly defended the bill in a speech on Tuesday as she debated its merits with her peers, even as she condemned some of their rhetoric on “gender or sexual identities.” After suggesting social media has “fueled hatred” and revealed the “dirty, filthy, underbelly of hatred in Irish society,” O’Reilly argued that hate speech legislation is merely another necessary law to restrict freedom for the “common good.”   Read more…

  • Leitourgos Reply

    The West is sliding back into the paganism from which it was liberated by the blood of Jesus Christ and the preaching of the saints. Trouble is, it’s not going to be all togas, sandals and Cicero.

    Most people can see that woke-ism (= paganism) is a religion, replete with dogma and inquisition. What still only a few can see, however, is that it is ordered to the worship of Satan. Fully expect to see Satan worshiped publicly in Europe in the near future.

    As I get older, I begin to thank God that I am sixty and not twenty. I dread to think what our children and grandchildren will have to endure.

    June 18, 2023 at 3:36 pm
    • editor Reply

      Leitourgos,

      Agree 100% – it’s tragic to see Ireland in this pagan state.

      Being nosey – does the single “p” in worshipping mean that you are from RCA Victor Land (USA) or is that a mere typo… Signed Curious, Glasgow…

      June 18, 2023 at 3:57 pm
      • Leitourgos

        A mere typo …

        June 18, 2023 at 4:21 pm
      • editor

        Leitourgos,

        Relief – we don’t want those Americans taking over 😀

        June 18, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    • Leitourgos Reply June 18, 2023 at 4:52 pm
  • Leitourgos Reply

    One of the public intellectuals most worth paying attention to at the present time is the Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. He is very eloquent on the relationship between speech and thought, pointing out that the ultimate goal of those who seek to control speech is really to control thought.

    This is not about transgender people. This is about thought control and, ultimately, enslavement.

    June 18, 2023 at 3:56 pm
    • editor Reply

      Well said – it’s all about control and, ultimately as you say, enslavement. The quarantine camps during Covid were a clue.

      June 18, 2023 at 3:59 pm
      • Leitourgos

        It is becoming more evident with each passing day that Covid was just a dry run.

        What are we to do in the face of this? Start praying the Rosary if you don’t do so already.

        June 18, 2023 at 4:28 pm
  • Michael Reply

    Dear Editor
    This is what it is nothing more than perfidious evil and perverse insanity
    Every blessing
    Michael 🙏

    June 18, 2023 at 4:05 pm
  • Michael 🙏 Reply

    Apologies for the grammatical typo. I wrote this without my glasses

    June 18, 2023 at 4:10 pm
  • editor Reply

    The video below, is a short interview with the Protestant minister, Rev Dr William Philip (who succeeded in a court challenge to the Scottish Government on their closure of churches during lockdown – thanks to him, they were re-opened.)

    Notice that what he says is absolutely true about us all confronting the culture, and that includes our Irish brothers and sisters across the water. Where I would disagree, is with the quote attributed to Luther who did NOT stay and fight the battle where it was being waged; he should have done that, worked hard to challenge those bad priests within the Church who were selling indulgences and the rest, instead of splitting Christendom asunder. That said, the rest is excellent. Dr Philip sometimes sends me this sort of thing, and so I’m off to praise this latest gem, and will send him the link to this thread. So, watch what you say about Luther 😀

    June 18, 2023 at 5:31 pm
    • Leitourgos Reply

      What a very interesting and articulate man. How I wish we had priests of this calibre.

      He is right about the Gospel being a double-edged sword. As the Kingdom advances, so the resistance of the world and its prince increases.

      Pope Francis and Archbishop Nolan claim to have found the solution. Don’t talk about hard moral truths that divide; talk about the environent. Trouble is, by doing so they empty the Gospel of meaning and expose the Church to being trampled under foot like salt which has lost its flavour.

      June 18, 2023 at 6:06 pm
      • Leitourgos

        I am actually convinced that Pope Francis has brought persecution nearer by not preaching the Gospel.

        June 18, 2023 at 6:13 pm
      • Marjory

        Leitourgos,

        I agree. The Irish bishops were very easy going over the abortion and same sex marriage laws and for that they will be held to account if not in this life then in the next. God forgive them for I know of Irish parents who can’t.

        June 18, 2023 at 7:16 pm
      • Laura

        Every time I hear that minister speak I am SO impressed. He is very close to Catholicism, even if he doesn’t realise it. Prayers for him – he’s wonderful.

        June 18, 2023 at 7:18 pm
    • Leitourgos Reply

      Editor,

      Thank you for letting me get to know the Christian Institute YouTube channel. It comes at things from a Protestant perspective, of course, but it is extremely interesting.

      June 18, 2023 at 7:58 pm
  • Athanasius Reply

    Who would ever have imagined that Lucifer would one day sit proudly in the parliament of the Catholic Republic of Ireland, and yet here we are. Yes, this is just another sign that Lucifer is the boss these days in the affairs of the ROI.

    June 18, 2023 at 6:24 pm
    • Leitourgos Reply

      The Catholic Church in Ireland has a lot to answer for, and I am not referring just to the clergy sexual abuse scandals.

      Some where along the line, it stopped being about God and moving people closer to him and started being about the clergy.

      June 18, 2023 at 6:39 pm
  • Michael 🙏 Reply

    Dear Editor
    Pope Francis has aligned himself with the Satanic global elites and their agenda.

    An agenda which is utterly devoid of the supernatural Catholic faith and in doing so has emboldened not merely the secular elites but also those perfidious elements within the Catholic community.

    Only Heaven can resolve this matter it is beyond the capacity of humanity at this epoch in human history and affairs

    Every blessing

    Michael 🙏

    June 18, 2023 at 6:24 pm
    • Leitourgos Reply

      The irony is that Francis, who likes to considers himself the embodiment of unworldliness, has a faith which is extremely worldly. In this he is just another modernist Jesuit with a concern for this present century which is exquisitely political. Heaven? Don’t give it a thought; you fall into it like falling into bed.

      June 18, 2023 at 8:11 pm
      • Leitourgos

        I managed to lose a ‘which’ which belongs between ‘century’ and ‘is’.

        Fixed – Ed…

        June 18, 2023 at 9:06 pm
      • Josephine

        Here’s another MP saying this hate law is needed to restrict freedoms to care for the transgender people. Do they hear themselves?

        https://youtu.be/hysHhHykKGs

        June 18, 2023 at 9:07 pm

