Covid Inquiry Useless… Partygate Provides Clear Evidence of Covid-Scam/Compliance-Con: Think!

Online commentator writes…

“Sunak said during Covid, “no business will be left behind and financial help is available” yet thousands of small business owners were left behind as there was a clause that you had to have historically paid your taxes quarterly not “annually.” With that many people committing Suicide watching their businesses struggle and fail, losing everything they’d worked so hard for, all the time this shower of [crudity removed] were partying and having a right good knees up.”

Editor writes…

People who complied with those crackpot restrictions have suffered, no question about it, and there are still people who say that the rules were necessary, that they knew someone who died of the virus, not realising that the annual flu had disappeared off the scene, conveniently it seems, during that three year period.

Honestly, if anyone really believes that those clowns in the video featured above would have been dancing around and partying themselves silly if there had ever been any danger from a deadly virus, they should dial H for Help! For, those imposing the restrictions knew perfectly well that they were unnecessary, that the majority of people who caught the virus, recovered from it. The majority recovered. Let that sink in, if you are still a “believer” in “the virus”.

So, why the fear-mongering, the er, ban on socialising? Answer: the politicians and medics were power hungry, it’s that simple. They were, and remain, in thrall to the globalists who are trying to lead us into a Godless New World Order. It was – and remains – so obvious and SO immoral. But, what about “next time” – what’s the bet that the majority would comply again? Your thoughts…

