Covid Inquiry Useless… Partygate Provides Clear Evidence of Covid-Scam/Compliance-Con: Think!editor
Online commentator writes…
“Sunak said during Covid, “no business will be left behind and financial help is available” yet thousands of small business owners were left behind as there was a clause that you had to have historically paid your taxes quarterly not “annually.” With that many people committing Suicide watching their businesses struggle and fail, losing everything they’d worked so hard for, all the time this shower of [crudity removed] were partying and having a right good knees up.”
Editor writes…
People who complied with those crackpot restrictions have suffered, no question about it, and there are still people who say that the rules were necessary, that they knew someone who died of the virus, not realising that the annual flu had disappeared off the scene, conveniently it seems, during that three year period.
Honestly, if anyone really believes that those clowns in the video featured above would have been dancing around and partying themselves silly if there had ever been any danger from a deadly virus, they should dial H for Help! For, those imposing the restrictions knew perfectly well that they were unnecessary, that the majority of people who caught the virus, recovered from it. The majority recovered. Let that sink in, if you are still a “believer” in “the virus”.
So, why the fear-mongering, the er, ban on socialising? Answer: the politicians and medics were power hungry, it’s that simple. They were, and remain, in thrall to the globalists who are trying to lead us into a Godless New World Order. It was – and remains – so obvious and SO immoral. But, what about “next time” – what’s the bet that the majority would comply again? Your thoughts…
Comments (21)
I can’t say I fully complied with it the first time either, so I wouldn’t a second time. I didn’t ever get jabbed. The only times I wore a mask was at the supermarket (they wouldn’t let you in otherwise and before I retired, I didn’t have the time to visit loads of small shops – I needed to get everything in one go) and I wore a mask at church because we were requested to by the priests (but stopped doing it when I realised quite a lot of the congregation weren’t complying). I refused to used hand sanitisers, as repeated use can make bacteria/viruses/germs resistant to the chemicals used to clean your hands. Soap and water is quite adequate. At the time, I was working in a large building and we each had our own office, so we were pretty isolated from each other anyway. After an initial period of trying to work from home (WFH) I found it impossible, and gave up and returned to the office. Out of about a dozen staff, myself and two other staff returned full-time and a couple more popped in and out and worked from home the rest of the time. I was never stopped by the police while making the short drive to/from work.
I think we will be paying the cost of lockdown for decades to come yet. The economy severely damaged; so many businesses crashed; livelihoods damaged (while the government was paying out ‘furlough’ money, and claims have since been made that much of that money was claimed fraudulently; homes lost; so much human suffering was caused; elderly people isolated and loved ones unable to visit their families in care homes etc; a burgeoning WFH culture, which particularly has taken root in the bone-idle Civil Service, and which will only cause further ongoing problems. A lot of these departments were hard enough to reach anyway, now WFH has made that even harder; children’s education delayed or ruined; mental health issues have gone through the roof; even suicides have occurred; drug and alcohol abuse has soared. Not to mention the increase in non-covid deaths which the MSM seem unable to explain . . . I could go on all week.
I don’t think people will allow themselves to be put through all this again, especially when they see that we were all being given dire ‘doom and gloom’ warnings, while those giving them were ‘living it up’ behind the scenes and mocking the rest of us. And let’s be fair – it wasn’t just the Tories. Starmer got caught drinking beer with others and not social distancing, but he claimed that was ‘work’. Yeah, right. I suspect the majority of MP’s bent or broke the rules in some way, because they knew there was no real danger.
In case elderly people are worried about future ‘warnings’ re: ‘covid’ I was 61 when I caught it and recovered in a few weeks (unjabbed). Another unjabbed friend who is 74 and has mild emphysema, so was considered ‘high risk’, caught covid and shook it off in a couple of weeks. My mother who is 89 with several health conditions caught it, and shook it off fairly soon. However she was jabbed (against my will) and I maintain to this day that some of her subsequent health problems were caused by the vaccine.
Westminsterfly,
We were subject to bullying from the NHS. Numerous consultants cornered us in the hospital and tried to get us to take the vaccine and give my premature children the usual concoction of poison. I received a letter from my GP saying she had arranged for someone to come to our home and speak to us about vaccination (she was told that no one would be allowed entry). We were summoned to a “multidisciplinary meeting” at the hospital, under false pretences, to ask us to take the vaccination. It was horrific.
However, each and every time it gave us a chance to “witness” to these useful idiots. I used the analogy of buying a 19p box of paracetamol at Tesco. It contains a large leaflet with information on the drug and detailed list of side effects. I asked for a similar leaflet for the vaccines. I was told no leaflet existed. On one occasion I was in a heated discussion with a consultant and she asked if I would rather die than take a “simple vaccine”. I told her yes, I would rather die than break God’s law. She was dumbfounded.
It’s all very, very sinister. To answer the editor’s question – yes, I do think the vast majority would comply again. I think most liked the lockdowns. I certainly didn’t.
Petrus,
In fairness, I have to say, although I was bombarded with texts / phone calls / emails from my GP, I was never coerced or felt pressured. I just ignored the calls / messages. On subsequent visits to hospitals and the GP I have never been asked why I am unvaccinated. I guess different areas have different policies.
It’s been well documented on this site that my wife almost died in 2021. However, I do not believe this was because of the virus. I believe it was from a reaction to the horrific drug Remdesivir.
I have now had the Covid virus four times. The first time I felt really ill for a few days and then rapidly recovered. The other three times I felt ill but no worse than a common cold.
Very dark forces were involved in the whole Covid con. The way they tried to force everyone to take the experimental vaccine should have set alarm bells ringing in the majority of the population. Incidentally, I am a member of a blood pressure group and I’ve lost count of those people who have told me that blood pressure only [became] a problem after they took the vaccine.
Petrus
After my mother had the jabs, she had severe heart problems, needing hospitalisation. Never smoked, never drank, was never overweight, exercised well into her 80’s, no family history of heart problems. I would really love to know exactly how many MP’s are jabbed. If they can be hypocritical about lockdown, why not about that? I haven’t heard about any MP’s suddenly collapsing and dying . . . Like you, I’ve lost count of jabbed family and friends who have had subsequent serious health problems. Often heart / blood clot / hypertension related.
WF,
An EXCELLENT point about the MPs – I think you have hit on something crucial there. I’d be astounded if any of them have been jabbed.
Editor
According to this ‘Hindustani Times’ short YouTube video, Boris did get jabbed, but oddly enough, only a still photograph was shown of him apparently getting ‘jabbed’ so whether it was just theatre or not, I don’t know. Later in the video you see a video of an elderly man being vaccinated, but very strange that Boris used what looked like a posed still photograph, and that we didn’t see the video of the needle going in, where he was concerned. Most odd. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqCkBx1dSMs
WF,
Very odd. I doubt if any of them were jabbed. I remember one MP being quizzed about why he wasn’t getting the jab and he replied that he had needle phobia. Apart from that one instance, I can’t recall any MP (or MSP) being questioned although Mzzz Sturgeon was filmed having her booster – apparently…
Cannot go that Wummin at all God Forgive Me but am not just saying this” Well we all knew that was She was a Liar anyhow ” But although I have no time for the SNP When this Horrible Wummin came on the scene it was like a Francis on St Peter’s Balcony moment . It just didn’t seem right. As for the Poisons that most still say are Vaccines. My God but their still pushing them. I was talking to a Friend of mine last week who said He knew someone went in for another Booster. My God but Lemmings have really got more common sense. As for Vaccine Letters coming in their must have been over 10 sent to me . Just as a Question does anyone know the amount of money all of these useless letters cost.
Madame Editor,
I am quite surprised that there have not been more responses to this very important topic you have raised. Westminsterfly has outlined a scenario that many others can surely associate with – but where are the other protestors? We have commentators like Richard Vobes, Jeff Taylor and Neil Oliver on YouTube doing their best to alert viewers to the alternative news not carried in the main stream media, but few TV viewers seem to have heard of them. On the other hand, programmes that do not require any activity of the brain seem to remain quite well supported.
There is much truth in the saying that democracies get the governments they deserve.
I just do not understand people who do not bother to vote, but have the nerve to whinge when subject to mandatory insertion of sub cutaneous identity chips, mandatory vaccinations, digital currencies, 15 minute cities, submission of their medical records to the World Health Organisation data base, restrictions on personal freedoms and the like – demanding to know how these laws got on to the statute books.
Roll on the day when the Immaculate Heart of Mary triumphs!
This looks interesting just from the title – although I haven’t watched the video yet (nearly 2 hours long):
“America Is The Titanic Ready To Smash Into The Vaccine Debate Iceberg — FULL Sunday Night Live 6/18/23 – Infowars – Hosted by Owen Shroyer, baptised and confirmed Catholic.” https://gloria.tv/post/cJcPLYxsThmz4ECqRdaAob4T2
Leprechaun,
So you think voting would make a difference, prevent the various things listed in your comment – really?
Tell us then, for which Party should we vote?
Leprechaun,
Roll on the day when the Immaculate Heart of Mary triumphs!
You should write that on your ballot paper instead of wasting a vote!
Editor,
I’ve never not voted. However, I’m done voting for the least bad candidate. There’s no such thing.
ED as it was said Many Many times by your good self . Where were the so called Catholic Bishops. In fact in Our Diocese I don’t know the exact date . But it was Months after the so called Official Lockdown stopped that the Sunday Mass obligation was restored.
I cannot remember if you said it was the same in Glasgow.
FOOF,
Yes and it is only very recently that the Bishops have said to stop the restrictions, although to be “pastorally sensitive” to those who are still (addicted) to obedience/masks etc. Crazy.
Read this… But don’t all laugh at once…
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/met-police-launches-new-partygate-investigation-over-lockdown-covid-breaches-at-no10/ar-AA1cK41f?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=5e8b9d831f254519d362b8cb3d487513&ei=20
I’m throwing this into the mix – the whole thing is a total disgrace.
Forget Partygate, Covid probe should focus on China weaponising viruses – ANGUS DALGLEISH
Part One: https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1781379/real-cause-of-covid-China-bioweapon-virus-wuhan-institute-of-virology
Part Two: https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1781736/true-cause-of-covid-China-bioweapon-virus-wuhan-institute-of-virology
WF.
It shouldn’t be “either/or”, the Inquiry should be looking at everything and I mean everything. Whey were Communists involved in the “Nudge” unit to brainwash us? Everything, IMHO.
Irish govt dumped millions of MRNA vaccine boosters very recently as it was on the news. But it was part of their contract with EU until 2025. It kept coming as they had to dump them or pass it to another africian country in need. However the damage have been done hugely in terms of economic and schools. 3 of my neighbour’s died from cancers (probably turbo) in the past 20 months as i didn’t question them but was told that they had cancers
But i assumed they might have taken the boosters. most of my friends have taken 3 or 4 either moderna or Pzifers as they were all sick one way or another at various times. I know one friend who took a mixture of both moderna and Pfizer (4x) as he is a very sick man at times. Another guy who took AZ in March 2021 and he took 2 more pzifers cos of his elderly mother as he is fine so far.. Think it was a sort of a Russian roulette where one gets lucky as others don’t. so it just wait and see in the next 24 months say GVB (Geert Van Bossche) whether will it get worse or improve. I got covid first time back in December 2020 as i couldn’t eat for 3 days as body was, very hot or overheated. I never had it before cos very dry throat , not hungry for 3 days and sick as it took me some 4 to 6 weeks to recover. Had it tested once many months later as it turned out to be negative with no antibodies..