Should Apathy Within Church Compel CT Bloggers to Abandon Household of the Faith?

Editor writes…

This thread is to allow us to share various ideas about the future for Catholic Truth readers and bloggers once this blog has closed at the beginning of July. I offered some ideas in the May/June newsletter, but there are very few Catholic blogs to recommend – none in the UK, as far as I know. In any event, we are closing primarily due to the apathy of Catholics who are more likely to attend an ecumenical meeting than to spent a few minutes defending or promoting – or simply learning more about – the Faith on a Catholic blog. The two Catholic blogs recommended in the current/final newsletter are Tradidi Quod et Accepi and Les Femmes – The Women of Truth

Time, however, I think, to also spend some time taking the teaching of the Church to those outside of the Household of the Faith. It’s not as difficult as it might at first appear. I find that, offered some truth of the Faith in the context of a discussion on various secular and religious issues, people are receptive, or at least not hostile. Hence, when reading the MSM articles, it is interesting to click on the “comments” (speech bubble) to read the comments and perhaps add your own. It’s often “voice in the wilderness” stuff, but that is true within, as well as outside, the Church these days – sadly. Here’s my response to a report about Just Stop Oil, posted a few minutes ago – I’ve just checked and it’s moved down the page, so here it is for ease of reference: As GK Chesterton, convert to Catholicism once said: “When people stop believing in God, it’s not that they believe in nothing, they’ll believe anything!” We are witnessing that with these silly climate activists. The earth will be here when they’re long gone (unless God decides otherwise!)

It’s sufficient to simply “plant a seed” in the context of the subject matter – that’s really – very often – all we can do but it’s important to do that. We can’t always be writing essays!

Then there are publications such as TCW – Defending Freedom which is politically “right” but often culturally “right” as well – check this article

As someone who hasn’t voted for any political Party for years now, I signed up to comment on TCW during lockdown because (a) they were steadfastly opposed to the whole Covid scam and (b) the politically incorrect is permitted as are “Catholic” comments. And sometimes it’s just a “pebble on the beach” comment – like my remark during a discussion three days ago, when I took advantage of the topic just to make a point about applause in modern churches (i.e. during the novus ordo!) – click here to read what Patricia had to say about that…

So, folks, my suggestion is that we abandon – for the most part – the Household of the Faith since the members therein do not care. They really don’t. We have a wonderful blog here, looks good and the moderation is almost non-existent. After a first comment, only those who break the simple House Rules ever see the moderation box. Yet, still, we have the “married a wife”, “bought an oxen” brigade – any excuse being better than none to explain their absence from this humble apostolate. Hence, we have a handful of regular commentators, albeit with no shortage of readers from around the globe.

If you have other suggestions about blogging post-Catholic Truth, share your ideas here. All welcome, but remember, the House Rules still apply and that means no sedevacantist sites should be recommended, please and thank you!

Finally, if you have a topic which you feel would be worth discussing before we close down, tell me in the comments below.

Oh, and we will have a “Goodbye” thread before we close, so don’t get those violins out, just yet 😀

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

