Should Apathy Within Church Compel CT Bloggers to Abandon Household of the Faith?

This thread is to allow us to share various ideas about the future for Catholic Truth readers and bloggers once this blog has closed at the beginning of July. I offered some ideas in the May/June newsletter, but there are very few Catholic blogs to recommend – none in the UK, as far as I know. In any event, we are closing primarily due to the apathy of Catholics who are more likely to attend an ecumenical meeting than to spent a few minutes defending or promoting – or simply learning more about – the Faith on a Catholic blog. The two Catholic blogs recommended in the current/final newsletter are Tradidi Quod et Accepi and Les Femmes – The Women of Truth
Time, however, I think, to also spend some time taking the teaching of the Church to those outside of the Household of the Faith. It’s not as difficult as it might at first appear. I find that, offered some truth of the Faith in the context of a discussion on various secular and religious issues, people are receptive, or at least not hostile. Hence, when reading the MSM articles, it is interesting to click on the “comments” (speech bubble) to read the comments and perhaps add your own. It’s often “voice in the wilderness” stuff, but that is true within, as well as outside, the Church these days – sadly. Here’s my response to a report about Just Stop Oil, posted a few minutes ago – I’ve just checked and it’s moved down the page, so here it is for ease of reference: As GK Chesterton, convert to Catholicism once said: “When people stop believing in God, it’s not that they believe in nothing, they’ll believe anything!” We are witnessing that with these silly climate activists. The earth will be here when they’re long gone (unless God decides otherwise!)
It’s sufficient to simply “plant a seed” in the context of the subject matter – that’s really – very often – all we can do but it’s important to do that. We can’t always be writing essays!
Then there are publications such as TCW – Defending Freedom which is politically “right” but often culturally “right” as well – check this article
As someone who hasn’t voted for any political Party for years now, I signed up to comment on TCW during lockdown because (a) they were steadfastly opposed to the whole Covid scam and (b) the politically incorrect is permitted as are “Catholic” comments. And sometimes it’s just a “pebble on the beach” comment – like my remark during a discussion three days ago, when I took advantage of the topic just to make a point about applause in modern churches (i.e. during the novus ordo!) – click here to read what Patricia had to say about that…
So, folks, my suggestion is that we abandon – for the most part – the Household of the Faith since the members therein do not care. They really don’t. We have a wonderful blog here, looks good and the moderation is almost non-existent. After a first comment, only those who break the simple House Rules ever see the moderation box. Yet, still, we have the “married a wife”, “bought an oxen” brigade – any excuse being better than none to explain their absence from this humble apostolate. Hence, we have a handful of regular commentators, albeit with no shortage of readers from around the globe.
If you have other suggestions about blogging post-Catholic Truth, share your ideas here. All welcome, but remember, the House Rules still apply and that means no sedevacantist sites should be recommended, please and thank you!
Finally, if you have a topic which you feel would be worth discussing before we close down, tell me in the comments below.
Oh, and we will have a “Goodbye” thread before we close, so don’t get those violins out, just yet 😀
From Matthew 10:14 “And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words: going forth out of that house or city shake off the dust from your feet.” Having once worked for a novus ordo religious order (purely in an administrative sense – nothing to do with their religious activities) for over a decade, I can assure CT bloggers that it is impossible to reach these people, be they priests or laity. I’m not saying that’s the case everywhere, there may be some, somewhere, willing to listen, reflect and learn, but very few I suspect. As a qualified catechist, I have found it much easier to start with ‘blank slates’ rather than those already corrupted by the modernist NO mentality. I have also instructed Catholic school leavers who weren’t taught the Faith properly, but once that modernist, NO-driven contempt has set in, it is not always easy to break through that.
As for blogs in the UK, forget it. Also, I take issue with Editor’s support for Les Femmes. I had a bad experience with the woman who runs that blog. It’s a long story, but she simply wasn’t being fair or objective about a situation in the USA, and was deleting comments which contained evidence – made by a group she didn’t like – against a group who she preferred to believe and support, and if the narrative didn’t go her way, the comments disappeared. No way to run a blog.
WF,
I know you told me about that experience at Les Femmes and it surprised me because Mary Ann Kreitzer, the woman in charge of that blog (and her colleagues), switched from being in the “SSPX is in schism” lobby to supporting the SSPX, so it’s unusual for someone who is willing to change their opinion(s) given the facts, to act against you as they did. I am hoping that it was a one-off but if it isn’t and there are further examples of it, you can take it as read that I would NOT be recommending blogging there. I will send the link to this thread to Mary Ann Kreitzer, editor, so that she is aware of this concern. As I keep reminding everyone, only if our House Rules are broken, is anyone “in trouble”. You are free to disagree with me at all times and I believe that is the only tenable position for Catholic editors to hold – we should be in the business of correcting errors, to educate, not suppressing them.
Which reminds me – I discovered yesterday, that the FSSP priest defended by Restoring the Faith (RTF) in the USA has now pleaded guilty. I’ve not had time to check out the reaction of RTF.
https://www.ncregister.com/cna/father-james-jackson-pleads-guilty-in-child-pornography-case
Here’s our blog on the subject…
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2021/11/16/church-militant-guilty-of-blackmail/
PS I have now submitted a comment at Les Femmes, providing the link to this thread, and expressing the concern discussed here. All comments are moderated, so mine is not yet published. I have to be honest and say that I normally avoid all moderated sites myself, since often the “traditional or traditional leaning” comments don’t see the light of publication. I am confident that isn’t the case here, despite your experience, WF. As I say, I hope that turns out to be a one-off thingymejig 😀
https://www.blogger.com/comment.g?blogID=8568419039847692717&postID=5687021802948442343&bpli=1
WF, while I am sensitive to your concerns regarding blog censorship, I believe that it is important to keep in mind how easy it is for blogs to be “swarmed” by those with their own agenda. When we first started Tradidi Quod et Accepi, we were soon forced to moderate due to the large number of postings dealing with their obsession that Pope Pius XII was the last pope. And these types of things rapidly grow like a contagion. It can really get out of hand. We ultimately asked that those who had that axe to grind kindly to refrain from promoting it on our website. It really comes down to justice: we are the ones who took the trouble to start it, who take untold hours to research and write articles, and who respond to comments when appropriate. I hope you can agree that it is simply not fair or just for anyone with an agendum to hijack someone else’s website for their own purposes. Regarding Mary Ann Kreitzer and Les Femmes, I don’t know if you have visited it lately, but like our Dear Editor, I have found that blog to have become quite solid, as she has moved to a position of defending Archbishop Lefebvre and the laudable attributes of the SSPX.
Marinaio,
Below is my final ever comment on Les Femmes, it should give you a reasonable idea what it was about – certainly not a crank thing like Pope Pius XII being the last valid Pope etc. and certainly no specific agenda. In fact, I was just trying to get her to keep an open mind and not dismiss out of hand, claims made against a certain group – and there was solid evidence to back up at least some of those claims – just because they came from another group she doesn’t like.
She may well have embraced the SSPX, I don’t know. My own limited dealings so far with the SSPX have shown that there are some in their number who certainly DON’T have laudable attributes. In fact, quite the opposite. I don’t lionise any individual or group just because they are known as ‘traditional’.
“Mary Ann,
I’m very sorry that you deleted those comments earlier on. And as has been proven to you, I am no Church Militant stooge, and they were not from me, but even so, I would have still liked time to study them. Your actions show a complete lack of objectivity or balance. Catholic Truth Scotland – a blog which I very much admire – allows dissenting views and then answers/corrects them – that is the nature of debate (and the beginnings of ‘instructing the ignorant’ – one of the seven spiritual works of mercy) but you don’t seem to understand that. You just seem to be in a “Wyoming Carmelites = good versus Church Militant = bad” mode of thought, which blinds you to anything else. Sometimes – as I have tried to point out in my previous emails – the truth isn’t always that easily discernable, and the fact is, individuals and organisations that we don’t like, may sometimes be right. The flip side of that is that individuals and organisations who we think are good may in fact not be so. I feel as though I’m banging my head against a brick wall on Les Femmes about this topic now, so I will bow out gracefully and wish you every grace and blessing.”
I think I know what westminsterfly is talking about, Church Militant’s attack on the Carmelites of Wyoming. I published several of his dissertation-length comments as well as two by the editor of this blog before I stopped publishing them. They are still up on the blog. I moderate comments because of trolling and comments that attack Jesus Christ and Our Lady.
lesfemmesthetruth,
I’m always pleased with “dissertation-length comments” as long as they contain facts and truth. I’ve known WF for years now and he does his homework. He will readily change his mind when convinced by the facts that he is wrong, so – as I say – lengthy comments are very welcome here, as long as they shed light on the topic.
We had one blogger some years ago, too, an Irishman (Leo) who wrote hugely lengthy comments, packed with facts and links to various sources, and, afraid that he would burn himself out, I suggested that he copy his comments and just re-post them when the same subject came up at a later date. He didn’t do that and he has now disappeared into the mist – burn-out, I suspect.
As for trolls – they, too, have souls and the policy here is to remove them via either moderation or blacklist once they have been identified as trolls and not just misguided people who need correction and who then mend their ways. In the first instance, it seems to me to be only fair to assume the best of everyone and only excommunicate them when it becomes truly necessary, or, at least (because I think I’ve been a bit too lenient in the past) once they have been warned, at least once.
It all depends on the purpose of each particular blog, of course, In the case of Catholic Truth, the purpose of our newsletter and blog has been to educate – by identifying errors, heresies, you-name-it, as they appear “out there” (in pulpits and schools) and then correcting them. It is noteworthy that some of our early trolls – having had their comments answered with facts, drawing from Catholic Tradition, papal encyclicals, etc., either changed their ways to comment in “friendly” manner or they took the hint once moderated and went in search of pastures new, alleluia!
Anyway, each blog will have its own aims and audience and I’ve no doubt that each will do as much good as possible in its own way, all for the greater glory of God.
LesFemmes ‘The Truth’
Stop exaggerating – you are supposed to be running a blog that deals with ‘The Truth’. My comments were not of ‘dissertation length’. Anyone can check that out. I didn’t say you had censored my comments, I said that you had censored comments by (alleged) Church Militant folk, that I would have liked time to study, as I wrote to Marinaio in my comment above. You know, study both sides of a debate? That’s not an unreasonable request, particularly in the light that one of the Carmelite Monks pleaded guilty to physical assault, and the actual charge sheet was produced on a video by Church Militant. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m no fan of Church Militant at all. But that doesn’t mean they are 100% wrong, 100% of the time. I’m not entering into further correspondence with you about this. I wouldn’t want to be accused of making any more ‘dissertations’. I will DEFINITELY not be visiting your blog any more.
I personally will be sad to see CT gone as it was certainly a catylist in myself and my Brother going to the TLMass. Incidentally we’re still just the only 2 in my Village who attends it . I have of course shared this many times and sorry about it again. But it was a N.O. Priest who also guided me here . I asked Him what He thought of CT He said that they now ME also were all Nutcases.
As a Priest who compared St John The Baptist to our Present Pope I would certainly argue about who the Nutcase is . Also had I not found CT am sure I would think that not only is Joe Biden President of the USA . But that He and Pelosi are Catholics. And for even that reason alone I am grateful.
Also as far as talking to the Gullibles now I don’t. It’s the same people who are lining up like lemmings to receive their 6th Booster. It’s a waste of energy.