Tea? Coffee? Let’s Talk Everyone!

Editor writes…

This is the second open discussion thread launched to mark our forthcoming closure. Click here to read the first one. Whether you want to talk about Church issues or what is happening in the news, whether in the world of politics, crime, or social issues generally or if you are here simply to ask a question about Faith-related matters, this is the thread for you!

Obviously, the House Rules apply and you should discuss respectfully, whatever the topic, but – that said – this is an exercise in freedom of speech within the context of Christian charity, so, enjoy!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

