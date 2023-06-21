Tea? Coffee? Let’s Talk Everyone!editor
Editor writes…
This is the second open discussion thread launched to mark our forthcoming closure. Click here to read the first one. Whether you want to talk about Church issues or what is happening in the news, whether in the world of politics, crime, or social issues generally or if you are here simply to ask a question about Faith-related matters, this is the thread for you!
Obviously, the House Rules apply and you should discuss respectfully, whatever the topic, but – that said – this is an exercise in freedom of speech within the context of Christian charity, so, enjoy!
I’ve been watching a couple of reports about the missing submersible and suggest we ought to pray for all involved because if they are found alive, it will surely be a miracle.
Editor:
I am obviously behind the times here. I am at a loss as to why you are closing in July? Could you please recap the situation for me and anyone else who doesn’t read your blog all the time? Thanks!
gandalfolorin,
You can read all about it at the following link – I explained the situation in my talk to our Conference on March 25th.
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2023/03/29/on-the-closure-of-the-catholic-truth-apostolate/
Talking of miracles: I firmly believe that it was only by the grace and help from God that allowed a child of less than 2 years old to survive the Colombian Amazon rainforest after losing its mother, God rest her, in a plane crash. To survive 6 hours in a jungle full of poisonous snakes and wild animals would have been miraculous but for 6 weeks it is beyond belief.
No less miraculous was the survival of her other, not much older, siblings.
No doubt their guardian angels were kept busy.
I will say a Hail Mary immediately for the men in the submarine. Fiat voluntas tua, Domine!