Fatima is NOT a Private Revelation… Think!

Earlier today, some readers told me about a sermon on Fatima preached in their church this weekend.
There was some real concern because the priest had adopted the position of the anti-Fatima priest Edouard Dhanis S.J., in that he accepts Fatima as “of heaven”, but restricts the message and secret to the same level as all other private revelation. He even intimated, Like Dhanis, that the principal Seer (Sister Lucy) may have misunderstood or misinterpreted the locutions of Our Lady. Of course he’s right to say that divine public revelation ended with the death of the last Apostle, but he should have qualified that statement by reminding all that the great miracle of the sun at Fatima on October 13, 1917, was the first predicted public miracle to take place since the death of the last Apostle. This places Fatima on a much higher plane than the average private revelation. Also, it’s the only revelation to have been addressed and taken seriously by so many Popes. Pius XII famously said “The time for doubting Fatima is over. It is now time for action”. Additionally, when the pilgrim virgin statue did the rounds of the world in the 1950s, Pius XII again declared “There are so many miracles that our eyes cannot believe what they are seeing”. Ends.
Some people are now left confused in that parish, and others, who are devoted to spreading the Fatima Message, are concerned that Fatima will now be dismissed as of no more importance than any other approved apparition.
There is no question that Fatima is much more than a private revelation – remember, we may take or leave private revelations. As well as the above quotes from Pius XII, more recently, Pope John Paul II said at Fatima in 1982 that “the Message of Fatima imposes an obligation on the Church.” And Pope Benedict stated that “we would be mistaken to think that the prophetic mission of Fatima is complete.”
Clearly, Fatima is not a private revelation – it is a public prophetic revelation, as the great Fatima priest Father Gruner taught.
It should be obvious to anyone of average intelligence that Fatima is not a private revelation.
As the quotes from the popes in the intro proves, it is a message and prophecies for the whole world, not just three small children in a village in Portugal!
Why would we have to do the Five First Saturdays if the message was just for Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco?
That priest hasn’t thought this through – or else, like the Jesuit, Fr Dhanis, he is an enemy of the Fatima message.
Bernie,
It should be obvious to anyone of average intelligence that Fatima is not a private revelation.
That is exactly right – I totally agree with you.
Laura,
I’m glad you agree. It is beyond question that Fatima is a lot more than a private revelation.
Pope John Paul II visited Fatima three times – in 1982, 1991 and 2000, and during his 2000 visit, he beatified Jacinta and Francisco. Now Pope Francis has set the canonisation process going for Sr Lucia, who is now Venerable which is the first step towards being declared a saint in heaven.
Any priest who cannot work out what the ordinary lay people on this thread have worked out, isn’t all that bright, IMO.
It is absolutely wrong to say that Fatima is a private revelation. I read through the article by Fr Gruner in the introduction and copied this because I think it is crucially important:
“There are three kinds of authentic revelation recognized by the Church. They are: the public deposit of Divine Revelation contained in Sacred Scripture and Holy Tradition; private revelations; and public prophetic revelations. To not believe in the public deposit of Divine Revelation is a sin against the theological virtue of Faith.
Then there is what we call private revelation. That is, if I were to have a vision of Our Lady, which I’ve never had, which certainly I am not worthy of, but if I were to have had one and She told me to pray 15 decades of the Rosary, for myself, that would be a private revelation to me.
But as Bishop Graber of Regensburg, Germany, has pointed out a number of years ago, there is a third kind of revelation and that is what he called “public prophetic revelation”. And that is distinct from private revelation and distinct from the deposit of faith.
That is what St. Paul is talking about in Thessalonians and Ephesians. As St. Thomas Aquinas points out in the second of the second part of the Summa Theologica, question 174 Art. 6 (note especially ad 3) “God sends prophets to every generation, not to give a new doctrine but to remind the faithful what they must do to save their souls.” (end of quotation).
It’s only to be expected that priests these days will downplay Fatima – it gets in the way of their policy to rubbish all things supernatural. Christopher Ferrara is a Fatima scholar and he wrote a book called False Friends of Fatima which I read years ago. The priest who preached that sermon this morning seems to be one of those false friends. It’s very sad. Prayers for him.
Of course Fatima is not a private revelation – what a ridiculous thing to say about an apparition where 70,000 witnessed a public miracle and atheists were converted on the spot. The trouble with these modern priests is they all think they’re too intellectual for the likes of Fatima – imagine Our Lady entrusting three small illiterate children with such important messages, why not them, LOL!
Give me the simple pious priest any day of the week to the intellectual who thinks he’s above such triffle. The former represents personal closeness to Our Lord by consenting to the humble and he usually brings forth much good fruit in the business of sanctifying souls. The latter, sadly more common today, are full of their own importance and very dismissive of simple pious faith. These usually sow divisions and bitterness in souls, the natural fruits of their pride.
Athanasius,
Exactly. Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta were poor, simple, humble peasants, who couldn’t read or write when Our Lady appeared to them, and entrusted them with THE most important message for mankind. I note Our Lady didn’t entrust to it a learned or proud person. Or even a priest.
Westminsterfly
Exactly right. Our Lady also appeared to poorly-educated St. Bernadette because of her humility. The Cure of Ars, Patron of Parish priests is yet another example of a humble, poorly-educated soul who was raised by God to great heights of sanctity. I’ve always been drawn more to simple souls than people who are full of their own intellectual importance. I’ve never liked arrogance and pretentiousness in anyone, least of all the priests of God. These types produce no good fruits, even in themselves.
Marjory
WF,
Thank you for that. I did have a copy which I read a long time ago, years now, but I can’t find it. I think I lent it out and never got it back, so that free link is very helpful, thanks.
“There are those who claim we do not have to believe in Fatima be-cause it is merely a
a private revelation
This is not true. The revelations at Fatima fall into another category: a higher category. It is a public prophetic revelation. This was explained by two highly-respected theologians: Father Joseph de Sainte Marie and Bishop Rudolph Graber. They taught that Fatima is in a higher category than that of private revelation.
First: because the message is a public message to man-kind that contains dire warnings of consequences if the message is not heeded.”
To me, that one fact alone proves that Fatima is intended for the whole world and not just the people who received the message or a limited number of people (that’s the definition of a private revelation) because it would not be a Just God who would impose punishment on people for something they may never hear about. Popes have said that Fatima imposes an obligation on the Church, that is, to spread this message so that God’s will be done.
I just give up on priests, I really do. We are surrounded by evil and yet this priest prefers to undermine Fatima instead of preaching about how important it is to spread knowledge of this, the main event of our times in terms of the faith. I would not pay any attention to anything that priests says in his homilies after hearing him undermine Fatima in that way. He has nothing to teach anyone, IMHO.
I copied this from the introduction:
He even intimated, Like Dhanis, that the principal Seer (Sister Lucy) may have misunderstood or misinterpreted the locutions of Our Lady.
That is such an insult to Our Lady – as if she didn’t make herself clear and as if she would pick (or God would pick) numbskulls who couldn’t be trusted to pass on the messages accurately.
There’s just no end to the arrogance of priests today. It’s not just modernists though, I read this years ago in the SSPX mag when the Superior in London said the same thing, that Fatima is a private revelation. The question is, why would any priest want to say that such an important revelation is merely private and so we can ignore it or refuse to believe it, if we wish? Why wouldn’t they want to encourage everyone to believe it firmly and act to spread the Fatima message? It really is confusing.