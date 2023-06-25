Fatima is NOT a Private Revelation… Think!

Editor writes…

Earlier today, some readers told me about a sermon on Fatima preached in their church this weekend.

One correspondent writes…

There was some real concern because the priest had adopted the position of the anti-Fatima priest Edouard Dhanis S.J., in that he accepts Fatima as “of heaven”, but restricts the message and secret to the same level as all other private revelation. He even intimated, Like Dhanis, that the principal Seer (Sister Lucy) may have misunderstood or misinterpreted the locutions of Our Lady. Of course he’s right to say that divine public revelation ended with the death of the last Apostle, but he should have qualified that statement by reminding all that the great miracle of the sun at Fatima on October 13, 1917, was the first predicted public miracle to take place since the death of the last Apostle. This places Fatima on a much higher plane than the average private revelation. Also, it’s the only revelation to have been addressed and taken seriously by so many Popes. Pius XII famously said “The time for doubting Fatima is over. It is now time for action”. Additionally, when the pilgrim virgin statue did the rounds of the world in the 1950s, Pius XII again declared “There are so many miracles that our eyes cannot believe what they are seeing”. Ends.

Some people are now left confused in that parish, and others, who are devoted to spreading the Fatima Message, are concerned that Fatima will now be dismissed as of no more importance than any other approved apparition.

There is no question that Fatima is much more than a private revelation – remember, we may take or leave private revelations. As well as the above quotes from Pius XII, more recently, Pope John Paul II said at Fatima in 1982 that “the Message of Fatima imposes an obligation on the Church.” And Pope Benedict stated that “we would be mistaken to think that the prophetic mission of Fatima is complete.”

Clearly, Fatima is not a private revelation – it is a public prophetic revelation, as the great Fatima priest Father Gruner taught.

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

