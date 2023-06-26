Gender Identity Craziness in Schools: Why Are Catholic Churchmen Remaining Silent – Fear?editor
But, why are the bishops and priests not preaching and speaking out in the public square about this madness, which is a direct attack on our very humanity. After all, it only takes a few minutes to put together a press release denouncing this craziness. That they remain silent on the moral issues swamping us today, including this growing gender nonsense, speaks volumes about their loss of divine and Catholic Faith. Are they really so fearful of a backlash from the “woke” brigade? That is to say, the nutters who are writing their own commandments and moral law?
Your thoughts.
Comments (6)
Well, perhaps this report in the Catholic Herald about the Vatican persecution of Bishop Strickland in the USA may be a reason why the Scottish Bishops remain silent on the moral issues here, but, then again, we no longer have even one traditional leaning bishop now that Bishop Robson has retired.
In fact, even if any bishop identified as a Catholic 😀 he is unlikely to risk the wrath of the woke brigade by speaking out against pupils in schools identifying as cats and foxes – I mean, would such a bishop even insist that the cat or fox be a Catholic? No, keep quiet, is the solution – it’s worked for years, why break the habit now. Honestly, you couldn’t make this stuff up.
https://catholicherald.co.uk/future-uncertain-for-outspoken-u-s-bishop-strickland-after-vatican-investigates-his-conduct/
And I dare say the same rationale (keep quiet, preach about safe issues) motives the silence from parish priests as well. Will they soon be forced to provide saucers of milk in their tearooms for parishioners identifying as cats? And how do cats pay for their food and milk – or will the collection money cover that?
Seriously, are there any brave souls out there wearing a Roman collar who will speak out – at least in their pulpits – about this current gender madness?
We should pray for Bishop Strickland. “Another Cardinal Pell” as someone said to me earlier. Very likely.
Great comment ED another Cardinal Pell indeed. I don’t believe though that Bishop Strickland would go to Rome for a Hip Replacement if needed. In short though am now going to give Nothing as Far as the N.O. is concerned and am going to ask my Priest what % of any Money goes to Our Bishop. He doesn’t seem to be doing much of a Job, in Fact ad like to see His Job discription. As for this whole Gender Garbage it doesn’t seem Certainly at the moment of any Catholic Clergyman speaking out about it . Of course like the Good maybe not too longer be a Bishop Mr Strickland, their afraid of a Vatican Hatchet Men Visit.
God the Vatican Mob are as bad if not worse than the real Mafie Mob.
Never did I think I would see this Day. God if I was braver I would get Flyers printed for this Weeks St Peter and St Paul Feast Day, and say on it not to give anything to Peters Pence.
What was parody 15 years ago is now reality. Nothing is funny any more. Comedy is dead.
What was a Saying many years ago when something was certain was .” Is the Pope a Catholic ” that saying precisely is now Dead. It is now a very serious Question. Is the Pope a Catholic. He sends hand written Letters to Men who support Sodomy . He sends Hatchet Men to Silence or maybe worse a good Catholic Bishop. A man who stood in a Prayer Vigil against those Evil Sodomites who Blaspheme everything that is good within Our Catholic Faith. We cannot now even get One Good Catholic Clergyman it seems in the U.K. to stand up and talk about the Evils of Homosexuality. In fact the only Clergyman who done so was the Good now former C.O.E. Pastor Calvin Robinson.
FOOF,
Your last comment is off topic. I would suggest you post it on the Let’s Talk thread and leave this one for the ridiculous gender ideology madness.
Here’s an article just into my inbox – saying basically what I’ve been saying: if pupils want to identify as animals they should have to stay at home to be petted by their owners. Here’s an extract…
It appears some schools are allowing children to identify as horses, dinosaurs, and cats in increasing numbers – an indication to any sane teacher that something is going wrong – and certainly that it might be a tall order to accommodate so many students in their new ‘form’. Before long, if this utter nonsense is not stopped, schools will become more like wildlife parks with all manner of growls and squeaks emanating from the classrooms. Playgrounds will require pens to separate predators from prey, and school medical centres may be required to employ veterinary nurses. Soon, school prize-giving (if they are not already abolished) will resemble Crufts, and school sports days will have to incorporate show jumping and dressage.
https://thenewconservative.co.uk/schools-now-identifying-as-zoos/
Priceless!
And here’s something else that’s just arrived in my inbox…
The situation has become so dire that teachers in classrooms across the West feel emboldened to challenge biological reality, furnishing students with information garnered from their peculiar arsenal of LGBTQ+ (full disclosure, I don’t know all the new ones) tropes. It is an extraordinary brand of idiocy. As TCW has reported, in a recent classroom altercation some female students argued with a teacher who told them that it was ‘despicable’ of them to reject the notion that there are more than two genders. The teacher, who has done about as much for the trans movement as Alf Garnett would have done for BLM, proceeded to quiz the students about where they ‘got the idea that there are only two genders?’ As if the notion of biological reality, male and female, were some kind of ridiculous conspiracy dreamt up by some radicals, rather than the other way around.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/education-education-indoctrination/
I’ve just commented on the above excellent article, and skimmed some of the other comments, one of which included a mock-up of Enid Blyton books to fit the LGBTQ+ nonsense. It won’t let me copy to paste here, so if you want to see it, visit the above link and scroll to comments.