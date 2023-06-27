Coalition for Canceled (sic) Priests: Natural & Divine Law & the Limits of a Bishop’s Authority

Author and professor, Brian McCall, speaks at the 2nd Anniversary Conference for the Coalition for Canceled Priests: A House United.

Editor writes…

Brian McCall’s address to the Coalition for Canceled (sic) Priests (USA) is very informative, indeed. It puts to rest the nonsense of blind obedience once and for all.

Professor McCall highlights the origin of priests being given “faculties” – essentially a letter to identify the priest as being “in good standing” with his diocese, allowing him to offer Mass and hear Confessions, even when away from his diocese. This system of faculties is now all too often abused by bishops who threaten to remove them unjustly, and so priests – especially those who are faithful to the traditional Mass and doctrine – all too often live in fear of this injustice. Hence, many are reluctant to “disobey” the bishop, even when he is prohibiting the Traditional Latin Mass.

I encourage all our bloggers and readers, lay and ordained, to watch the above video – it’s 27 minutes and 32 seconds well spent!

Your thoughts…

