27Jun

Coalition for Canceled (sic) Priests: Natural & Divine Law & the Limits of a Bishop’s Authority

Author and professor, Brian McCall, speaks at the 2nd Anniversary Conference for the Coalition for Canceled Priests: A House United.

Editor writes…

Brian McCall’s address to the Coalition for Canceled (sic) Priests (USA) is very informative, indeed.  It puts to rest the nonsense of blind obedience once and for all.

Professor McCall highlights the origin of priests being given “faculties”  –  essentially a letter to identify the priest as being “in good standing” with his diocese, allowing him to offer Mass and hear Confessions, even when away from his diocese.  This system of faculties is now all too often abused by bishops who threaten to remove them unjustly, and so priests – especially those who are faithful to the traditional Mass and doctrine – all too often live in fear of this injustice.  Hence, many are reluctant to “disobey” the bishop, even when he is prohibiting the Traditional Latin Mass.

I encourage all our bloggers and readers, lay and ordained, to watch the above video – it’s 27 minutes and 32 seconds well spent!

Your thoughts…  

  • Marjory Reply

    What an interesting talk. I learned so much about the law and how it favours “the common good”.

    My takeaway is that it cannot be for the common good of the faithful to suspend a priest, take away his faculties to offer Mass publicly, just because the bishop doesn’t like him saying the old Mass.

    What I would have liked to have also heard, is Professor McCall’s opinion on what priests should do in those circumstances where the bishop acts unjustly.

    June 28, 2023 at 9:28 am

