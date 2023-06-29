Feast of SS Peter & Paul – Pray for Church and Pope

Editor writes…

On this Feast of SS Peter & Paul, we might pray for Pope Francis very specially as he oversees the apparent persecution of a very sound American bishop.  The following extract from the Catholic News Agency, dated 25 June 2023, explains…

The Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops has completed a formal investigation of Bishop Joseph E. Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, according to multiple media reports and confirmed by EWTN News.

The inquiry, known as an apostolic visitation, marks a rare though not unprecedented intervention by Rome into a U.S. diocese and points to possible disciplinary action against Strickland, a widely popular though polarizing Texas firebrand viewed as a culture war champion by many U.S. conservatives for his staunch defense of the unborn, marriage, the traditional Latin liturgy, and Catholic orthodoxy.

The leader of the eastern Texas diocese since 2012, Strickland, 64, has faced criticism for what some see as intemperate social media posts unbecoming of a prominent U.S. prelate, including a May 12 tweet that suggested Pope Francis was “undermining the Deposit of Faith.”  End of extract…

But, notice the number of tweets from Catholics disagreeing with Bishop Strickland:  the Pope is not undermining the Deposit of Faith, they say. When I get time, I’m going to book a flight to their planet.  Click here to read the CNA report in full.

Finally…

As always with Feast day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues and share favourite prayers, miracle stories, hymns etc. Remember, though to pray for the Pope on this central Feast of the Church’s year, and for the many confused Catholics around the globe.  Saints Peter & Paul, pray for us! 

A very happy Feast to one and all.

  • Marjory Reply

    Praying for Pope Francis, God help him for the scandal he’s caused, and for Bishop Strickland and all persecuted priests today.

    Happy Feast everyone!

    June 29, 2023 at 8:53 am
  • editor Reply

    Happy Feast everyone – I’ve just received the following comical short video which I thought I would post here to celebrate the Feast. “Ertson” is a name, presumably the woman’s child…

    June 29, 2023 at 9:42 am
    • Athanasius Reply

      Editor

      That video is priceless!

      Happy Feast Day everyone.

      June 29, 2023 at 10:09 am
    • RCAVictor Reply

      Editor,

      Niagara Falls, you say?

      June 29, 2023 at 2:45 pm
      • editor

        RCA Victor,

        Thanks for that – very funny!

        June 29, 2023 at 5:37 pm
  • editor Reply

    N O T I C E . . .

    I have very sad news this morning.

    Elizabeth (Betty) Martin, our former Treasurer and close friend of mine for many years, passed away in her sleep last night. It seems to have been sudden. It may well be, then, that she passed away on this great Feast – most appropriate given her love for the Church.

    Betty has been very ill and housebound for some years now. She was found this morning… very sad.

    We will be having Holy Mass offered for the repose of Betty’s soul. Please pray for this same intention Betty had a great love for the Faith and was devoted to Our Lady. May she rest in peace.

    June 29, 2023 at 10:41 am
    • Leitourgos Reply

      R.I.P.

      Betty was a former Miss McMoneypenny, if I remember rightly. I will pray for her soul.

      June 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm
      • Leitourgos

        What was I thinking of! Ed. had already said she was a former Treasurer. I think I need another holiday.

        June 29, 2023 at 1:01 pm
      • editor

        Leitourgos,

        Yes, she was a former Miss McMoneypenny, very efficient and, as a former book-keeper, knew what she was doing; she was always cheerful, too.

        June 29, 2023 at 1:02 pm
      • editor

        Join the club, Leitourgos! I also meant to say I hope you enjoyed your holiday!

        June 29, 2023 at 1:02 pm
    • Leprechaun Reply

      Madame Editor
      Betty Martin was also a blogger until her 2nd stroke robbed her of her ability to contribute. She has been in my prayers ever since that day all those years ago. Now I shall recite her name along with the faithful departed for whom I pray each night. A very brave soul. May she rest in peace.
      Leprechaun.

      June 29, 2023 at 1:33 pm
    • RCAVictor Reply

      Editor,

      That is very sad news indeed. Betty was truly a sweetheart in every way. I will pray fervently for the repose of her soul.

      June 29, 2023 at 1:50 pm
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    I too will keep Betty in my prayers. As you say Editor, it is possible that she died on this very Feast Day. She will be missed.

    June 29, 2023 at 1:10 pm
  • Michael 🙏 Reply

    Dear Editor and friends

    A very happy feast day to everyone

    Every blessing
    Michael 🙏

    June 29, 2023 at 1:24 pm
  • RCAVictor Reply

    Here is Dom Prosper Gueranger’s entry on this Feast:

    https://sensusfidelium.com/the-liturgical-year-dom-prosper-gueranger/june/june-29-st-peter-and-st-paul-apostles/

    As to the dark episode I referred to on another thread that occurred on this day, Malachi Martin describes, in Windswept House, a satanic enthronement ceremony that took place somewhere in the bowels of the Vatican, and by phone with a second group of Satanists in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 29, 1963. Fr. Martin insisted, later on, that this was not fiction – as confirmed by one of our former bloggers from Virginia many years ago, who knew Fr. Martin’s literary agent.

    Notice I said second group of Satanists. In short, they had concealed themselves as members of the Vatican hierarchy to do their dirty work.

    I have a hazy memory that goes with this, that there was a girl abused during this ceremony who later talked or wrote about it as an adult. Perhaps one of the bloggers is familiar with this.

    In any case, I conclude that this horrible event, permitted by God, is the very source of the diabolical disorientation described by Sr. Lucia. I also suppose that the Consecration, when properly done as Our Lady requested, will be the act that exorcises this possession.

    June 29, 2023 at 2:14 pm
    • editor Reply

      RCA Victor,

      Thank you for your comment with (yet more) evidence of the diabolical disorientation. We now hope, pray and work for the Consecration of Russia.

      I’m at a loss to identify the blogger from Virginia, so please refresh my memory. A username would do it 😀

      June 29, 2023 at 5:42 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    Comment deleted – with thanks for your kind support, FOOF!
    I closed the “Mass Ban” thread to comments for good reason, so please folks do not try to sneak (comments) in through the back door! 😀

    June 29, 2023 at 6:13 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    Off topic but too important to miss:- the totalitarianism in the UK is well underway: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVBFMp4JW-s

    June 29, 2023 at 6:20 pm
    • editor Reply

      WF,

      Many thanks for alerting us to that video – but it is too important to leave here, as Feast Day threads don’t last beyond the day itself. Hence, I would ask others not to comment, as I will use the above video for the next thread. Hang fire – stand by!

      June 29, 2023 at 6:50 pm

