Feast of SS Peter & Paul – Pray for Church and Pope

Editor writes…

On this Feast of SS Peter & Paul, we might pray for Pope Francis very specially as he oversees the apparent persecution of a very sound American bishop. The following extract from the Catholic News Agency, dated 25 June 2023, explains…

The Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops has completed a formal investigation of Bishop Joseph E. Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, according to multiple media reports and confirmed by EWTN News.

The inquiry, known as an apostolic visitation, marks a rare though not unprecedented intervention by Rome into a U.S. diocese and points to possible disciplinary action against Strickland, a widely popular though polarizing Texas firebrand viewed as a culture war champion by many U.S. conservatives for his staunch defense of the unborn, marriage, the traditional Latin liturgy, and Catholic orthodoxy.

The leader of the eastern Texas diocese since 2012, Strickland, 64, has faced criticism for what some see as intemperate social media posts unbecoming of a prominent U.S. prelate, including a May 12 tweet that suggested Pope Francis was “undermining the Deposit of Faith.” End of extract…

But, notice the number of tweets from Catholics disagreeing with Bishop Strickland: the Pope is not undermining the Deposit of Faith, they say. When I get time, I’m going to book a flight to their planet. Click here to read the CNA report in full.

Finally…

As always with Feast day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues and share favourite prayers, miracle stories, hymns etc. Remember, though to pray for the Pope on this central Feast of the Church’s year, and for the many confused Catholics around the globe. Saints Peter & Paul, pray for us!

A very happy Feast to one and all.

