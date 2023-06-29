Nigel Farage, Banking, Totalitarianism & Fatima

Nigel Farage, Banking, Totalitarianism & Fatimaeditor
Editor writes…
To listen to Nigel Farage himself explaining this shocking situation, click here…
Now, what kind of informed Catholic – ordained or lay – could possibly fail to see the Fatima connection in this news?
Are we still seeing – as we saw through the Covid years – the spread of totalitarianism across the UK?
Your thoughts…
I saw this earlier this evening on GB News. It is utterly sinister by any measure.
We will rue the day that we became so lukewarm in our estimation of freedom. That something like this can be contemplated under a Conservative government speaks volumes about the nasty, vindictive little nation that we have become.
Leitourgos,
I think it’s very sinister, too. It’s quite frightening to think that the obedience most of the population showed to the State during Covid has emboldened the politicians and now the bankers to think they can get away with this sort of oppression.
Fidelis,
It wasn’t just during Covid that this craven obedience to the State was on show, its not gone away yet – you still see hand sanitizers at the back of churches and people wearing masks, even though the bishops have said it’s over and there’s no need. They just can’t let go. They actually want the State to look after them and taking away the props, like the hand gel and masks makes them nervous, like a kid who doesn’t want to go to sleep without the light being left on. That’s what is going on right now, and it’s diabolical IMHO.
The USA also – Peace
I hope your not related to Klaus, LOL!
I think the whole cancel culture which is going on in the world and in the Church is evidence of Fatima unfolding, I really do. It’s pure totalitarianism, stamping on opponents, people who believe differently from the “received wisdom” of the establishment.
If it’s true that Farage cannot bank, then that is very serious. The i newspaper has an interesting article, and seems to be doubtful about Nigel’s claims.
https://inews.co.uk/news/nigel-farages-claims-being-shut-out-banks-true-what-know-politically-exposed-persons-2444633
It’s a done deal that the cancel culture is evidence of Fatima coming true, I agree. I’m glad you mentioned cancel culture in the Church as well because that is happening, to priests and laity alike. Some bishops are persecuting priests and some priests are persecuting lay people. It’s really a very strange phenomenon.
Were I younger ad be off to Poland or Hungary. In fact even Russia has more freedom of speech than overhere. Andrew Bridgen was a classic example of talking out about the Poisons and being silenced. I was just listening to various people not just Cancelled Priests at their conference and unfortunately it’s obvious they were cancelled because of Truth . The N.W.O. Is gathering pace and of course it had to get a Pope on board . This one we have just now fits the Bill to a Tee. I certainly don’t know where we go from here as the Reprobates are now in power in the West. They certainly will not be giving it up. If their is an Election in 2024 we can only hope the Votes will be counted. But according to what I was listening to in the U.S Senate Voter I.D. Is being scrapped so theirs no chance of Biden being removed.
God Help Our Children.
This sinister activity is also a precursor to the CBDC problem (Central Banking Digital Currency) which will be misused by governments around the world. If you aren’t a good little citizen and don’t tow the party line, then they flick a switch and access to ‘your’ money is denied.
This latest development is certainly related to Fatima. Our Lady spoke of the “errors of Russia” spreading throughout the world and the principal error to be exported from Russia is cultural Marxism. This is exactly the destabilising evil that has gained a solid foothold in all former Christian nations to the extent that we now live in atheistic totalitarian states in subjugation.
What is happening to Nigel Farage and others who hold any kind of conservative/patriotic views is typical of a financial system which, despite appearing to be the Capitalist polar opposite of Communism, actually financed the Communist Revolution in Russia in 1917. As the present Communist superpower of China testifies, Communism and Capitalism are both controlled by the same forces who play them off one against the other or integrate them depending on the goal to be achieved.
There’s a demonic intelligence behind it, no question, and we can see the arrogance of it growing by the day. China has long used the banking system to punish dissidents and now that method is being rolled out across the globe. There’s a lot worse to come in the not too distant future.
