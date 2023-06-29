Pray for the SSPX in Scotland – Concerns…

Editor writes…

This post is in the form of a statement about the state of the SSPX in Scotland in the context of the ban imposed on my attendance at the Glasgow chapel.

Regular bloggers and readers will be aware that I have been banned from attending Mass in the Glasgow chapel, where I’ve been present at Mass for 16 years. It seems that I am also banned from SSPX chapels everywhere – you can read about this situation here , where you can scroll to read my address to our Conference in March 2023. Scroll to “My address to Conference…”



I was, of course, shocked at this action. Some friends urged me to ignore the prohibition as it was an unjust command, and some wrote to voice their concerns to the Prior. I took the view that since I had always been clear that I would never knowingly impose myself on others, I decided that I would apply that “policy” to this situation. The priests don’t want me there, so I won’t impose myself.

Initially, I was able to attend the diocesan Summorum Pontificum Masses in the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Balornock but when the Archbishop of Glasgow (William Nolan) suppressed the traditional Masses there, with the only remaining TLM being in St Brigid’s, Toryglen, I faced a dilemma because I was committed to driving some passengers into Mass: they do not have a car and public transport from where they live on the outskirts of the city, is unreliable.

So, what to do? The Mass in Toryglen is at 9.30am, the SSPX Mass at 10am. It would be impossible for me to keep my commitment to the passengers and still get to Toryglen on time.

Thus, I decided to eat humble pie and email the Prior to ask if I may return. Answer: no. I was to let my passengers get into town on their own steam. I had to fulfil the stated conditions (published in my address to Conference here) before being permitted to return.

Therefore, I did what we were told to do when unable to get to Mass – read our missal, Mass of the day, pray the rosary, we do what we can to sanctify Sunday. And so, I have been taking my passengers into Mass, parking outside the church, reading through the Mass, making a spiritual Communion, praying my rosary, and doing some spiritual reading – usually from the Imitation of Christ, so my sins, failures and weaknesses are never far from the front of my mind!

This has been going on for a long time now and although I have been approached by people going into and coming out of Mass, expressing their continuing shock, and asking me to return, I have explained that if I were to do that, as the priests have reminded me, there would be a scene. I am aware of the scandal and the division this situation has caused within the congregation. Not everyone (by any means) has shown support and I know from friends that several have said: “Why does she not just go to Toryglen?” They miss the point entirely. Even if there were traditional Masses in every parish in Glasgow, there would still be no justification for banning me, or anyone else, from attending Mass in the SSPX chapel.

In any event, I took a second bite at that humble pie; I wrote again to the Prior. Again, he instructed me not to attend. Below you may read that email exchange, which I sent in a round robin to several people – friends and frenemies! I have been urged to make that correspondence public, for the record.

See below, this most recent – and apparently final – email correspondence between the Prior of the SSPX in Scotland and me.

My email to Fr Wall (Prior) dated June 23, copied to Fr Hennick (Curate)…

Dear Father Wall,

It is almost a year since I have attended Sunday Mass in St Andrews (26 June 2022), and so I write to ask you to lift the prohibition on my attendance which you imposed on me by email dated 6 July 2022. I would like to attend this coming Sunday, 25th June.

It is a cause of continuing scandal that I must sit outside the church in my car during Mass, and all because of a blog post featuring your public description of Scots Catholics in the 1950’s as “tick box” Catholics because they attended the Low Mass. By extension then, this criticism applies to those who still attend – or even prefer – the Low Mass. This sermon is still available for all to see/hear on YouTube.

The blog discussion was intended to evaluate the preference for Sung Mass over Low Mass within the SSPX in Scotland in recent years, and while, certainly, the conversation included other observations and some criticism of yourself in your professional role as Prior of the SSPX in Scotland, there was no intention or desire to make this discussion a personal attack on you – which is, unfortunately, how you chose to interpret it. In our 24 years of reporting on the crisis in the Church, including commentary on our various bishops and priests, no priest, north or south of the border, has ever banned me from Mass.

People who attend St Andrew’s tell me often that they are truly shocked at this situation. One young lady who stopped to say “hello” when she saw my car near the end of Renfrew Street last week, expressed herself appalled and asked: “How long is this going to go on?” When I recounted the conditions I must fulfil before being permitted into the church, including an admission that I have caused scandal and harm over the years in the chapel (without any specific example) she shook her head in disbelief. She also added something that most others have said, to the effect that if everyone who caused scandal and harm up there were banned from Mass, the chapel would be empty.

I write now, therefore, Father, to ask you to invite me to return this Sunday, since – even if setting conditions were permissible, which it’s not, I am unable to fulfil a condition which requires me to lie. In the 16 years (up to 2022) that I have been attending St Andrew’s, I have never been approached by any priest (or even layperson) who has told me that they are scandalised by anything I’ve said or done.

It is unjust to use the Mass and Sacraments as a weapon with which to punish me, so I would ask you, in all humility and simplicity, once again, to forgive any personal hurt which I have caused you, and for which I am genuinely sorry.

I look forward to your reply, with your assurance that I may return on Sunday without anyone put in place at the door to prevent my entry, so that I do not need to take any further action. I have been unable to fulfil my Sunday obligation at St Andrew’s for almost a year now – surely that is punishment enough?

Regards.

Patricia

Vigil of the Feast of St John the Baptist.

Fr Wall’s reply, dated 24 June…

Dear Patricia,

Last year you wrote in an email, “I will not attend for Mass again at any SSPX church, so you may now call off your henchmen”. I thought the matter closed. It is frustrating that you now misinterpret the decision to forbid you entering St. Andrew’s as a personal matter for one light transgression. I have in previous correspondence given you ample (but not exhaustive) reasons why you should not attend Mass there and none of them concerns me personally. Indeed, it still baffles me that you should wish to attend a place that you continue to excoriate (most recently in your last printed edition). The blog similarly continues to offer a platform to those who post comments disparaging the work of the priests who at present serve our chapel but even that is not personal. Such attacks were published before I came and, were the blog to continue, would carry on long after I have left.

The conditions for your return involve no lie on your part, merely a change of heart. Mass and other sacraments are available in any number of churches in the Glasgow area, including Toryglen. No-one forces you to play the martyr by sitting petulantly in your car outside our building, that decision is your own and, indeed, shows the degree of ill will towards us. Until such time as you can see this yourself, you are not to return.

Rev. Sebastian Wall

My reply to Fr Wall (Prior), dated 25 June, copied to Fr Hennick (Curate), Fr Brucciani (District Superior) and Fr Pagliarani (Superior General) …

Dear Father Wall,

In reply to your message below, yes, I did say that I would never again set foot in any SSPX chapel. I did say that last year, and several times since to various shocked individuals who urge me to attend without any permission; However, those people were rather more understanding than you have shown yourself to be. They told me that I was rightly angry as it was appalling to ban anyone from Mass, but “never say never” they insisted, despite my protestations that I would not impose myself where I was not wanted. So, I am interested to discover that despite my repeated apologies I am still not welcome in St Andrew’s. While excuses are readily made for certain people, in particular those who run things in St Andrew’s despite their observable bad behaviour and bad attitude, you cannot make any excuse for me. How un-Christian.

There are so many falsehoods in your email below, that I hardly know where to begin. Firstly, there is not Mass available “in any number of churches in the Glasgow area” – you must know that this is a falsehood. Only Toryglen is now permitted, and it is widely acknowledged that this will be temporary. In any case, it is not an option for me. That you, most uncharitably, describe me as “sitting petulantly” in my car during Mass in Renfrew Street (waiting for my passengers) is utterly shocking. You appear to have no compassion, at all.

Another falsehood is your claim that our blog has been criticising priests of the SSPX even before you came. This is demonstrably false. I sent you a list of links to a lot of blogs we have run in the past, in support of and promoting the SSPX. I now publish below another list, although it is not exhaustive by any means.

Then, astonishingly, you write: It is frustrating that you now misinterpret the decision to forbid you entering St. Andrew’s as a personal matter for one light transgression.

I am astounded – the original blog discussion on your Trinity Sunday 2022 sermon, which enraged you so much and which led you to ban me from the chapel, is now merely “a light transgression “! Unbelievable. You then continue with another false statement: I have in previous correspondence given you ample (but not exhaustive) reasons why you should not attend Mass there and none of them concerns me personally.

Again, utterly beyond belief. You may have tagged on some allegations, I can’t recall, but never with any, let alone “ample” evidence. That is simply not true.

Further, you write: The blog similarly continues to offer a platform to those who post comments disparaging the work of the priests who at present serve our chapel but even that is not personal. Such attacks were published before I came…

As I have pointed out, with evidence, more than once, that is not true. We have published a lot of blogs praising and promoting the SSPX. See the (incomplete) list above. In any case, you seem to be under the impression that the Society priests are above all criticism. They can do no wrong. That is patently not the case and where there is legitimate concern to be aired, criticism is justified.

I did not publish the news of my ban on the blog at the time and only included it in my Conference talk when I posted all three talks after the Conference. The fact that not everyone has read it, and even yet some people do not know about my ban, is evidenced from the number of people who still ask me why I have been banned, as well as the American sometime blogger, who asked – only a few days ago – why the blog was closing: he had missed it all. I had to offer him the link to my Conference talk to explain.

However, now, in the face of such vengefulness and lack of forgiveness, such twisting of the facts and such totally unpriestly behaviour, I believe that there is a need for some publicity for this matter. After all, I don’t know what you are saying to people about me and I have a duty to clear my name, so that scandal be avoided.

I am sad that you are unable to forgive my “light transgression” and any other offences of which you tell me I am guilty – without specifying my crimes. I have apologised more than once and clearly it makes no difference. Perhaps, with respect, you might reflect on Our Lord’s instruction in Matthew 5:24 to “leave your gift at the altar and go reconcile with your brother and then, coming, you shall offer thy gift.” You really must – with respect – lead by example.

Since, too, I am being cast in the mould of the lost sheep, it might be worth reflecting on those words of Our Lord, in Luke 15:4 ff, which was read at Mass only last Sunday: “What man of you that hath a hundred sheep; and if he shall lose one of them, doth he not leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after that which was lost, until he find it?” I am unable to comprehend how you can fail to apply Our Lord’s own words in this situation. It speaks volumes about your own personal disposition.

I cannot accept that you are right to ban me (or anyone else) from the chapel, and Bishop Robson, the recently retired, and noted traditional Scottish Bishop, denounced this situation to one of my friends who contacted him for advice. The bishop dismissed the very idea that any priest has the right to claim such authority.

Thus, you are forcing me into a position where I have no alternative but to launch a blog for the purpose of sounding a warning note about the state of the SSPX in Scotland. This may be picked up by other media outlets, and I do not relish the thought of this, but, as I say, you have forced my hand, and I will not accept any responsibility for the fall-out which may result from such publicity.

If, on reflection, you choose to accept my apologies and decide to forgive me, that would be an end to it as far as I am concerned. I only ask to attend Mass.

Patricia

End of Correspondence…

And finally…

I now have no alternative but to allow my passengers to make their own way into Mass using the unreliable bus service, so that I can manage to get over to Toryglen, because I cannot justify missing Mass indefinitely.

The priests of the Society of St Pius X are regarded, broadly, as “the professionals” to whom we may turn with confidence to receive the sacraments at this time of crisis in the Church. Certainly, they are the undisputed professionals in terms of the liturgy which is always dignified and essentially faithful to the rubric. The externals of the SSPX priestly ministry are, indeed, generally impressive, and this is true of the SSPX in Scotland as elsewhere.

The priests currently assigned to Scotland, however, do not display the same high standard of pastoral care for the faithful entrusted to them. They are poisoning the atmosphere with what appear to be prideful demands that the laity obey them in all things – demanding the same level of obedience to their decisions/rulings as that of a Religious bound by a vow of obedience. This reveals a totally un-Catholic mentality which I mention in my address to Conference, which you can read here…

Some friends have insisted that my banning be made the basis for some further action outside the Society, since the priests and their superiors show no interest in ending this scandal. Please, therefore, pray for a just conclusion to this situation, preferably without the need for further action. The situation is affecting my health, somewhat, so my own instinct is to shake the dust.

I’m giving one last word to a correspondent, appalled at this entire situation, and that it has dragged on for so long, aware that some people at the Society chapel are a tad disapproving of me, and tolerant of the priests, incredibly even believing that they have the right to ban souls from Mass – and I quote:

“…It was due to slave-like deference to the clergy that the faith is now in the mess it is. Traditional Catholics who attend the SSPX should be more aware of this essential element to the crisis than anyone else, yet the majority are either oblivious to, or compliant with, this departure of SSPX priests from the Catholic spirit which reflects Christ’s care for souls, and His instruction to forgive offenders seventy-seven times seven – which basically means to care, primarily, for the salvation of souls in charity. Whether or not they like you personally is utterly beside the point; this is about priests abusing their authority, to harm souls. It suggests that very few who attend St. Andrew’s actually know anything about the teaching of the Church and the faith they say they are upholding.” Ends.

In conclusion…

I wish to offer a word of thanks to those people at the SSPX chapel in Glasgow who have given me their kind support and have even contacted the Prior to ask him to act mercifully towards me. Others have said they would write. Not sure if they all did, seriously doubt if some did – it’s not easy to risk being unpopular! In any event, I don’t expect anyone to act to help me, but I appreciate the goodness of those who set aside their own “reputations” to avow their concerns about my banning, aware that this sets a precedent. Who will be next?

Most of all, however, I want to thank Martin Blackshaw aka blogger Athanasius, for his unfailing efforts to have this unjust ban overturned. He has gone more than the “extra mile”, ignoring the fact the he is only making himself even more unpopular with the priests and their superiors, because Martin has been working hard for many years to encourage the priests to address some serious concerns at the chapel. As I now know myself from bitter experience, this is not recognised as an effort to improve things, but as trouble-making. Incredible. Anyway, thank you, Martin. God bless you – and He will.

All of those closely affected by my ban have agreed that – having done our best to get permission to return to Mass in the Glasgow chapel – we must now simply see this situation as a cross which we must bear patiently, and pray for those who have imposed this cross upon us. It is not only that I am unable to fulfil my Sunday obligation, but, given the Archbishop of Glasgow’s prohibition on everything traditional except one Sunday Mass in Toryglen, I am unable to attend any other Mass, such as Holidays of Obligation etc. Indeed, I have already had to stay away from the funeral of a friend, one of the founding members of Catholic Truth, because his funeral took place in St Andrew’s chapel, in Glasgow. This, of course, is likely to happen more and more, as my friends pass away. All I ask now, then, is for the prayers of our bloggers, readers and friends. And pray, too, for the priests of the SSPX in Scotland. As St John Vianney, Patron Saint of priests reminds us: A priest goes to Heaven, or a priest goes to Hell with a thousand people behind.

