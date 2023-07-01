6 July: Feast of St Maria Goretti – Saint of Purity

Editor writes…

Since we won’t be here on 6 July, I thought it would be good to highlight this beautiful saint right now at the beginning of the month.

As well as being a model of purity, which is especially important for young people who are being bombarded with every imaginable temptation against purity today, Maria Goretti is also a model of Christian forgiveness. Is one more important than the other?

Your thoughts…

