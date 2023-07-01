6 July: Feast of St Maria Goretti – Saint of Purity

Editor writes…

Since we won’t be here on 6 July, I thought it would be good to highlight this beautiful saint right now at the beginning of the month.

As well as being a model of purity, which is especially important for young people who are being bombarded with every imaginable temptation against purity today, Maria Goretti is also a model of Christian forgiveness.  Is one more important than the other?

Your thoughts…  

    What a beautiful saint Maria Goretti is, I have always been drawn to her.

    It’s not that purity is more important than forgiveness or vice versa – they are both different but complementary. Her fight for her purity and her willingness to forgive her attacker are both wonderful evidence of God’s grace in her soul When Pius XII canonised her, he said she was needed as a role model for young people in our times and he definitely wasn’t wrong. Never have youngsters been so under pressure to conform to evil behaviours.

