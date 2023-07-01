France: Effect Change in Society Through Violence

From YouTube…

The key philosophy in France is that you can change through violence, that’s what’s being taught at school as well.’ Alex Story explains how violence and protests are seen as democratic progress in France.

Although it’s not openly said in the UK, there is, arguably, the same philosophy at work here as appears to be taught in schools in France: that it is possible (good, even) to bring about change in society through violence. Check this out, for example… What are the Church authorities saying or doing to correct this error. Or maybe they – and you – don’t see it as an error? Is rioting ever justified?

