France: Effect Change in Society Through Violence

01Jul

France: Effect Change in Society Through Violence

Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, Morals, Papacy, Pope Francis, Same-sex Marriage, Homosexuality, Family, Vatican, Judgement, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Russia, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, International , , , 3 Comments

From YouTube…

The key philosophy in France is that you can change through violence, that’s what’s being taught at school as well.’ Alex Story explains how violence and protests are seen as democratic progress in France.

Editor writes…

Although it’s not openly said in the UK, there is, arguably, the same philosophy at work here as appears to be taught in schools in France: that it is possible (good, even) to bring about change in society through violence. Check this out, for example…  What are the Church authorities saying or doing to correct this error.  Or maybe they – and you – don’t see it as an error?  Is rioting ever justified?

Your thoughts…

Comments (3)

  • Michaela Reply

    I’ve been following this and it is very typically French – they seem to be instinctively ready to take up arms and fight for their rights.

    No, I don’t think it’s the right way to bring about change in society – that should be through our duty as Christians, standing for elected office etc. Violence is not the way, as Christ taught when he healed the soldier’s ear, cut off by the angry apostle Peter.

    July 1, 2023 at 6:20 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    The rioting in France is shocking, and yet again, the excuse is racism.

    I’m not sure that the philosophy of change through violence is taught in UK schools but it’s definitely wrong-thinking, if so.

    July 1, 2023 at 10:59 pm
  • Nicky Reply

    The link in the intro to the Pride march/Just Stop Oil protests does suggest that this sort of mentality does exist here in the UK – if you shout loud enough, you’ll get the change you want. That is the basis for the whole eco warrior stuff and we can see that it did work for the LGBTQ+ lobby, as well. Meanwhile, the violence is escalating in France.
    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/france-sends-in-special-forces-to-combat-rioters/ar-AA1dhV2T?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=5c59e2ff68b04ed9b043632cb90ac0d9&ei=32

    July 1, 2023 at 11:04 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

12Apr

Consecrate Russia Now! Contact Pope Francis – Urgent Action Required!

Updated | Claiming that some Americans are preparing for a coming... read more

24Oct

Pope’s Sinister Suggestion: Are ‘Rigid’ People Guilty of Living Double-Life?

How many times will I have to say "don't be rigid"?... read more

30Dec

Will The SNP Shenanigans In Parliament Put Scots Off Voting For Independence?

Comments invited...  read more

04Jan

The Death of the Mass in Once-Catholic Ireland

From the YouTube Platform, comment written 6 days ago... My Dad who... read more

27Aug

US Commentator: Buffoon Biden MUST Resign!

Do you agree?  MUST Joe Biden resign? Is it time for... read more

28Aug

Keeping Catholic Education Alive

Comment: The above film reveals the theory of Catholic education in action.... read more

26Dec

Perplexing Pope … IS Francis Actively Waging War Against Truth Itself? Could This Possibly BE?

Comment: Pope Francis' history of causing mayhem in the Church is neatly,... read more

13Nov

Trump Impeachment: “Star” Witness’s Fake Evidence Hilariously Exposed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJcv2pQ1PsU Comment: Having caught the headline delivered with sombre affectation by the... read more

15Jan

Pope’s Visit To Sri Lanka – Dearie Me…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SQ1iW7APHk And don't miss the video record of the visit of the... read more

10Sep

The Rigging of a Vatican Synod?

Blogger Dominie Mary alerted me to  a best-selling book on Amazon,... read more

%d bloggers like this: