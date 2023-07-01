France: Effect Change in Society Through Violence

France: Effect Change in Society Through Violenceeditor
From YouTube…
The key philosophy in France is that you can change through violence, that’s what’s being taught at school as well.’ Alex Story explains how violence and protests are seen as democratic progress in France.
Editor writes…
Although it’s not openly said in the UK, there is, arguably, the same philosophy at work here as appears to be taught in schools in France: that it is possible (good, even) to bring about change in society through violence. Check this out, for example… What are the Church authorities saying or doing to correct this error. Or maybe they – and you – don’t see it as an error? Is rioting ever justified?
Your thoughts…
Comments (3)
I’ve been following this and it is very typically French – they seem to be instinctively ready to take up arms and fight for their rights.
No, I don’t think it’s the right way to bring about change in society – that should be through our duty as Christians, standing for elected office etc. Violence is not the way, as Christ taught when he healed the soldier’s ear, cut off by the angry apostle Peter.
The rioting in France is shocking, and yet again, the excuse is racism.
I’m not sure that the philosophy of change through violence is taught in UK schools but it’s definitely wrong-thinking, if so.
The link in the intro to the Pride march/Just Stop Oil protests does suggest that this sort of mentality does exist here in the UK – if you shout loud enough, you’ll get the change you want. That is the basis for the whole eco warrior stuff and we can see that it did work for the LGBTQ+ lobby, as well. Meanwhile, the violence is escalating in France.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/france-sends-in-special-forces-to-combat-rioters/ar-AA1dhV2T?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=5c59e2ff68b04ed9b043632cb90ac0d9&ei=32