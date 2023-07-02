Glasgow: The Priests “Disengaged” & New Archbishop “Overwhelmed” – Sources…

Editor writes…

According to more than one priest in Glasgow, morale among the clergy is at an all-time low. “The priests have disengaged and the new archbishop is overwhelmed” writes one source. Since we are heading for closure on Tuesday, I decided to avoid getting bogged down in the details and, instead, use this thread – one of our final discussions – to comment on this sorry state of affairs, in general. What can be done to redress the grievances and concerns of the “disengaged” priests? Glasgow is my own archdiocese, so if we can come up with some answers to “the way forward” that would be wonderful. Among the information which seems to be readily available “out there”, is the claim that some priests are blatantly disobeying the archbishop by, for example, refusing to move parish. Since the archbishop is entitled to move priests from one parish to another, one assignment to another, is this disobedience a sign that the archdiocese is in meltdown? Is this a case of “…all we can do now is pray?”

Your thoughts…

