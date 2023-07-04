The End of an Era: Catholic Truth Blog Closes This Evening, & So Now…Go Ye Into the Whole World!

Editor writes…

The Catholic Truth apostolate has been at work for 24 years, and for many of those years we have run a website and blog; in recent years we merged the two and concentrated, alongside our bi-monthly newsletter, on commenting on the key issues of importance to Catholics in the Church and in the world. In the end, everything boils down to the truths of our holy religion, and so the news reports of the worsening state of the world are of as much a concern to us as the scandals we are tragically witnessing within the Church. In short, instead of Churchmen influencing the world and leading souls to God, we are seeing the world taking souls, including the souls of priests and even top Churchmen, away from God.

From the beginning of our publication, our aim has been to alert Catholics to the crisis in the Church, which is essentially a crisis in the priesthood. Speaking of the decline of the Faith in Europe, Pope John Paul II said that a “silent apostasy” had gripped the continent. More than once, I’ve argued that this “silent” apostasy is now screaming from the rooftops, sucking the spiritual and religious life from the souls of the faithful – and deadening the moral consciences of young and old, lay and ordained, alike.

Throughout, we have promoted the Fatima Message in its fullness, to include the Consecration of Russia and the full publication of the Third Secret, because only when these prophecies are fulfilled, will the world – and the Doubting Thomases within the Church – grasp the reality of what we have been living through since 1917. Any one of us might decide, on a whim, to pay a visit to a friend when we find ourselves in the area or with an hour to spare, but God is not so casual with His visits: when He sent Our Lady to Portugal in 1917 to appear to the three Fatima children, He had a definite purpose in mind, and until the Fatima requests/instructions are obeyed, there will be no restoration of good order in the Church and no world peace. That is a message for the entire world, and we have made it a major part of our humble apostolate.

In the comments, feel free to express your thoughts on any of this, and offer your own ideas about how to continue to pursue our aims of alerting other Catholics to the crisis in the Church and priesthood, because it is our Confirmation duty to spread and defend the Faith – it’s how we obey Our Lord’s instruction to “Go into the whole world… teaching…” The closure of this blog does not mean the end of our duty to fight as Soldiers of Christ – each of us must do that, at every opportunity.

We must also do our best in the work of educating others about the Fatima apparitions, to ensure that they do not labour under the false belief that Fatima is nothing more than a private revelation. Nothing could be further from the truth and it must anger God greatly to hear this error peddled even by priests in their sermons – those, that is, who still give Fatima a mention, albeit usually only to encourage the rosary and penance. Few priests mention the Consecration and fewer still the withheld part of the Third Secret.

I’d like us all, however, to enjoy this final day of blogging here, with some light relief as well as engaging in serious discussion. Feel free to post any news which you think would be interesting to discuss today, but also share favourite hymns, prayers, miracle stories, and jokes/comical videos of the good clean fun variety. Enjoy!

Finally, I must thank everyone who has contributed to this blog over the years; it is thanks to all of you that the blog has been “successful” insofar as “success” is the right word. You’ll get my drift. So, thanks to all of you, especially the regular and semi-regular bloggers – Athanasius, RCA Victor, Faith of Our Fathers (FOOF), Crofterlady, Westminster Fly (WF), Leitourgos, Lily, Michael, Gabriel Syme, Josephine, Margaret Mary, Fidelis, FDS, Laura, Crouchback, Marinaio, Nicky, Marjory, Michaela, Catherine, Bernie, Theresa Rose, and others who contributed to our conversations over the years, whether regularly or occasionally, as well as to Elizabeth who reads the blog every day and, although shy about contributing, offers her comments and kind encouragement from time to time. I can’t thank you all enough – you have been wonderful.

And speaking of “wonderful”, I should remind everyone that Fr Linus Clovis, the wonderful pro-life activist priest is offering two novenas of Masses for all Catholic Truth supporters and benefactors, on the first Thursday of every month: the first novena is from 1st June 2023 to 1st February 2024 and the 2nd from 7th March to 5th December, 2024. Effectively, monthly Mass for the rest of this year and all of next; 18 in all. A truly wonderful note with which to bring this introductory piece to a close.

Time-frame…

The blog will be closed to comments around 9pm. So, make sure your final comment is posted before 9pm, for others to read in good time before deletion.

The blog will be deleted around 10pm, once I have completed all the admin work involved.

