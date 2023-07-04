The End of an Era: Catholic Truth Blog Closes This Evening, & So Now…Go Ye Into the Whole World!editor
Editor writes…
The Catholic Truth apostolate has been at work for 24 years, and for many of those years we have run a website and blog; in recent years we merged the two and concentrated, alongside our bi-monthly newsletter, on commenting on the key issues of importance to Catholics in the Church and in the world. In the end, everything boils down to the truths of our holy religion, and so the news reports of the worsening state of the world are of as much a concern to us as the scandals we are tragically witnessing within the Church. In short, instead of Churchmen influencing the world and leading souls to God, we are seeing the world taking souls, including the souls of priests and even top Churchmen, away from God.
From the beginning of our publication, our aim has been to alert Catholics to the crisis in the Church, which is essentially a crisis in the priesthood. Speaking of the decline of the Faith in Europe, Pope John Paul II said that a “silent apostasy” had gripped the continent. More than once, I’ve argued that this “silent” apostasy is now screaming from the rooftops, sucking the spiritual and religious life from the souls of the faithful – and deadening the moral consciences of young and old, lay and ordained, alike.
Throughout, we have promoted the Fatima Message in its fullness, to include the Consecration of Russia and the full publication of the Third Secret, because only when these prophecies are fulfilled, will the world – and the Doubting Thomases within the Church – grasp the reality of what we have been living through since 1917. Any one of us might decide, on a whim, to pay a visit to a friend when we find ourselves in the area or with an hour to spare, but God is not so casual with His visits: when He sent Our Lady to Portugal in 1917 to appear to the three Fatima children, He had a definite purpose in mind, and until the Fatima requests/instructions are obeyed, there will be no restoration of good order in the Church and no world peace. That is a message for the entire world, and we have made it a major part of our humble apostolate.
In the comments, feel free to express your thoughts on any of this, and offer your own ideas about how to continue to pursue our aims of alerting other Catholics to the crisis in the Church and priesthood, because it is our Confirmation duty to spread and defend the Faith – it’s how we obey Our Lord’s instruction to “Go into the whole world… teaching…” The closure of this blog does not mean the end of our duty to fight as Soldiers of Christ – each of us must do that, at every opportunity.
We must also do our best in the work of educating others about the Fatima apparitions, to ensure that they do not labour under the false belief that Fatima is nothing more than a private revelation. Nothing could be further from the truth and it must anger God greatly to hear this error peddled even by priests in their sermons – those, that is, who still give Fatima a mention, albeit usually only to encourage the rosary and penance. Few priests mention the Consecration and fewer still the withheld part of the Third Secret.
I’d like us all, however, to enjoy this final day of blogging here, with some light relief as well as engaging in serious discussion. Feel free to post any news which you think would be interesting to discuss today, but also share favourite hymns, prayers, miracle stories, and jokes/comical videos of the good clean fun variety. Enjoy!
Finally, I must thank everyone who has contributed to this blog over the years; it is thanks to all of you that the blog has been “successful” insofar as “success” is the right word. You’ll get my drift. So, thanks to all of you, especially the regular and semi-regular bloggers – Athanasius, RCA Victor, Faith of Our Fathers (FOOF), Crofterlady, Westminster Fly (WF), Leitourgos, Lily, Michael, Gabriel Syme, Josephine, Margaret Mary, Fidelis, FDS, Laura, Crouchback, Marinaio, Nicky, Marjory, Michaela, Catherine, Bernie, Theresa Rose, and others who contributed to our conversations over the years, whether regularly or occasionally, as well as to Elizabeth who reads the blog every day and, although shy about contributing, offers her comments and kind encouragement from time to time. I can’t thank you all enough – you have been wonderful.
And speaking of “wonderful”, I should remind everyone that Fr Linus Clovis, the wonderful pro-life activist priest is offering two novenas of Masses for all Catholic Truth supporters and benefactors, on the first Thursday of every month: the first novena is from 1st June 2023 to 1st February 2024 and the 2nd from 7th March to 5th December, 2024. Effectively, monthly Mass for the rest of this year and all of next; 18 in all. A truly wonderful note with which to bring this introductory piece to a close.
Time-frame…
The blog will be closed to comments around 9pm. So, make sure your final comment is posted before 9pm, for others to read in good time before deletion.
The blog will be deleted around 10pm, once I have completed all the admin work involved.
Comments (82)
Please spread this video far and wide – it’s the best, and more accurate, account of the apparitions I’ve ever seen…
Ah, so you’re declaring your independence? 😉
https://youtu.be/DRQWP-TL4gk
Please keep in touch ! You have my email but I don’t have your personal email, only your CT email.
Will you be archiving the Catholic Truth Scotland blog ? There’s so much that I missed and I’d like to look at past threads.
Wishing you all the best !
Yours in Christ the King,
Margaret 🇺🇲
Margaret USA,
I will be exporting the content of the blog but it won’t be available for public reading. Sorry – that’s why I urged everyone to copy posts and comments to file on their computers, as well as the newsletters. I have the newsletters all copied into a folder on my computer and it really didn’t take long to do at all. Ditto some posts and comments to have for future reference and possibly to use when commenting on other blogs. Worth taking a couple of hours to do that, if you haven’t already done so.
Yes, when we agreed today’s date for closing, I noticed that it was American Independence Day – most appropriate! Thank you for your YouTube link – here’s another one, a favourite of mine, God Bless America!
Thank you for your testimony of faith and loyalty to the Church of Rome throughout those years.
I may not have been the most frequent commenter, but I did read most of your posts.
God bless you.
Emanuele,
Thank you for your kind comment. I remember your contributions, especially during the scandal of the school in Surrey when you acted because it was the school you planned to send your sons. That sort of action on the part of readers is what makes it all worthwhile, so God bless you for that – and He will.
The importance of prayer is an important factor in the resolving of many a problem and these two suggestions are recommended.
https://fatima.org/first-friday-devotion/
https://fatima.org/first-saturday-devotion
Theresa Rose,
Wonderful! Many thanks for those links, and a well-timed reminder of the need to get our priorities right!
Thank you for this blog which woke me up in some respects. Especially,SSPX la salette messages, people fell as ‘slain in spirit’. Because I though it was ok to see it but one commentator said, run a mile away from it if you see it. That made me to think that I was missing out something cos I didn’t have the basic catholic education. I was learning here and there, very interesting blog I have to say that.
What really opened my eyes was the behaviour of SSPX priests in Scotland. I wouldn’t tolerate that but it hasn’t occurred in Ireland yet so far. I went to other TLM mass cos it was the nearest place to go to until bishop ordered it to cease due to TC decree. Based on my experience I found Opus dei and SSPX most cultish ones. They usually targeted well off area or middle class people cos money talks. I never saw any sspx priests in any of working class areas, usually occupied by a religious order say Vincentian father’s or Franciscian et al.
Have been to Glasgow twice for soccer matches especially Celtic. I found Glasgow to be bit rough in certain areas cos I walked into by mistake after the match. Even been kicked out of a protestant (Rangers) pub cos I had an Irish accent. Edinburgh is a lovely city especially sight seeing etc as I don’t want to belittle Glasgow. Every city has its own character and traits as well.
FDS,
Allow me to apologise on behalf of the majority of the population of Glasgow (ask RCA, he knows the numbers 😀 ) for the way you were mistreated in that Rangers’ pub., and for any discomfort you felt having ambled into one of the less glamorous, shall we say, areas of the city. I know that feeling from days of yore, in my youth, before I took to driving myself around as well as driving everyone else round the bend 😀
Thank you for your charitable tolerance in “not wanting to belittle Glasgow”. A wise move in a sentence where you call Edinburgh “a lovely city”… 😀
Editor thanks for your comments. It was my 1st trip to Glasgow that it happened. We were naive cos wearing green t shirts or jerseys as our hotel warned us of Rangers fans. Worse part was pub and it’s owner a woman in the guise of Rangers jersey, needless to say, I moved on. It was the first time that I saw bitter and hatred coming from a soccer fan. It’s only a game I would say and move on. We ambled to a well known pub with all it’s mini flags of every football jersey inside as I forgot their name (it’s closed down). Learnt a lot from my 1st visit as I visited it again this time, knowing where to go and avoid.
I learned something from this blog especially obedience especially blind obedience which can be very dangerous. It’s like a blind leading the blind. Even I objected it without knowing it. Now I know, thanks to this blog. Some of these priests or bishops or cardinals out there, are quite dangerous if they demanded blind obedience as such.
It’s a huge pity that your blog is going out on a bang tonight. We would love to see more discussions. What I noticed was the courtesy and respectful of the commentators who responded to me. It’s a testament to you really.
Fds
I think this blog woke a lot of us up – and it is going to be leaving such a vacuum.
Thanks to everyone for their input – thanks editor, I have l loved every minute, learned tons.
Laura,
Thank YOU for your support over the years. Can’t thank you enough for your regular commenting. God bless.
I was a Third Order Carmelite for 2-3 years about 12 years ago, and as such was required to write a narrative describing my spiritual journey to that point. Having read my narrative, the president of the group commented, “You’ve come a long way!” She didn’t know the half of it.
If there had been no Catholic Truth blog to consult and ponder all these years, I guarantee that my spiritual journey would have ended up on a dead-end street (or, as they say nowadays, a “No Outlet” street). So a heartfelt thank you, Editor, for your perseverance under enemy fire, and may God reward you!
Meanwhile, Ed, you are obligated to tell us what you’ll be doing with all your new-found free time, besides eating chocolate, watching Columbo re-runs, and keeping tabs on the latest population figures from Glasgow. Diocesan hermit? Door-to-door salesman? Man-on-the-street interviews?
Speaking of the latter, I’m reminded of an interviewer who set up shop outside an embalming school one day, asking students who emerged why they were studying embalming. Replied one, “Because I love to work with people…”
Hear, hear ! 👏 👏
RCA Victor,
Thank you for your generous comment, and hilarious joke – I don’t know where to begin, in response, except to say that, but for your question en route from the airport, driving along the M8 all those years ago when you arrived to address one of our Conferences, I would not have been motivated to keep up to date with the population statistics for my home city of Glasgow, projected to reach 617,483 by 1st July of 2023
https://www.ukpopulation.org/glasgow-population/
Later, when a couple of friends arrived from England for an all-girls weekend, I told them the story of your question about the population of Glasgow, asking them not to ask the same question because I had forgotten to check 😀 One of them replied immediately: “That is the sort of question only a man would ask. A women would ask where the shops are!” Girly giggles all round 😀 as we headed for the shops!
As for how I will spend my time now – well, apart from catching up with Columbo re-runs and John Grisham legal thrillers (about the only books free of bad language, blasphemies and the other stuff these days) I am signed up to assist my home-schooling niece with lessons in English and Religion. That is not a chore, can’t be with such enthusiastic learners. Love it!
Again, thank you for this kind comment but don’t put me on a pedestal please. My IQ test results came back yesterday. They were negative. 😀
If it had not been for this blog, I would not have met Patricia, nor her family, nor many of the others with whom I would speak to after Sunday Mass at St Andrew’s on the ‘Catholic Truth’ table in the tearoom at St Andrew’s. I am exceedingly grateful for this fellowship. Ironically, I only started going to SSPX because of Catholic Truth. The Catholic Truth crowd were more welcoming to me than any of the other attendees at St Andrew’s. This is because they have authentic apostolic zeal.
Many people hate you, Patricia, because you are woman who speaks her mind, and who is not afraid of bullies. I respect and admire this trait, even though I don’t always agree with everything you say.
Miles,
What a kind comment – thank you so much for your generous remarks. For my part, I’ve always found you to be friendly and honest, and always willing to help us in our work, when asked.
Just tell me who held the gun to your head to get you to say “I don’t always agree with everything you say”. As if ! 😀
Well, there’s a lot that I could say, but I am not going to.
Today I just want to say thanks. Thanks to Editor, above all. Thanks to her team, some of whom have already preceded us, marked with the sign of faith, into the true life. Thanks to all of those who, through their posts, have helped me to understand better the ‘crisis’ in the Church, especially as it affects the Church in Scotland. Thanks in particular to Athanasius from whom I have learned so much — especially about the importance of one Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre,
May we all one day meet merrily in heaven.
Leitourgos,
And my thanks to you for so many thoughtful comments on the blog, over time. You have added, hugely, to the quality of our conversations on so many different topics.
Your quote, taken from St Thomas More’s letter to Margaret, his daughter, before his execution – Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in Heaven reminds me – perversely – of a comical incident in a classroom in a Catholic primary school in Govan, recounted by a friend of mine some years ago.
She was teaching about Heaven and asked for a show of hands from those pupils who would like to go there. All but one hand was raised and as she looked over at that wee boy, the pupil sitting beside him nudged him and said in a stage whisper: “Put yer hawn up, it’s no the noo…” (tr. “put your hand up it’s not right now” i.e assuring his friend that he won’t be going to Heaven right now).
Thank you for mentioning “those who have gone before us marked with the sign of faith…” I am thinking, in particular, of two former members of our team who have died recently – Ronnie MacDonald, founder member of Catholic Truth and our Media Officer until he was forced to step down for health reasons, and Betty Martin, our former Treasurer, “Miss McMoneypenny”, who died last week – may they rest in peace.
“Helping people to better understand the crisis in the Church as it affects Scotland” was what motivated us to launch our apostolate, newsletter, website and blog, so it is encouraging to know that you felt that the blog met that goal. Thank you so much for that affirmation – each of our bloggers, yourself included, can rest assured that your time given generously here, was time well spent. God bless.
Thanks for the kind comments so far to which I reply individually later – I just popped in to say that the one person whom I omitted to thank in the introduction is, in a sense, the most important person of all: the priest who urged me to launch this blog in the first place.
I can’t name him for obvious reasons – we have enough cancelled priests without adding to the number – but he knows who he is and I now admire his determination to get me to change my mind, which was dead set against establishing a blog (don’t ask me why, I can’t remember my rationale!) I just remember thinking that it was a step too far.
So, thank you, Father (later Monsignor), for your persistence. Had we not launched this blog, there would have been a number of souls who might not have found their way to the traditional Faith and Mass and we must not forget, either, the woman who counted our blog among the means which God used to bring her into the Church. Her husband was soon to follow.
I take some comfort in these facts, while not forgetting my own shortcomings – not by a country mile. If, through my failings (as I have sometimes been accused) I have caused souls to turn away from the Church, or caused harm and scandal, then for that, too, I apologise – sincerely.
For now, though, although I do treasure the blog, let’s be realistic… if we were on a sinking ship, and there was only one lifebelt, I would miss you all so much 😀
Dear Editor,
Thank you and all your regulars for giving me and many others such enlightening food for thought all this time,
May God continue to guide you in your endeavours.
Patrick Healy
Patrick,
Thank you for your kind farewell – much appreciated. It’s been a while since you paid us a visit, but your contributions were always welcome and thoughtful, and added much to the discussions. God bless you.
Dear Editor and friends
I want to express my sincerest thanks for having the honour and privilege of contributing to the wonderful and varied discussions on the multiplicity of issues facing the Church and our Catholic faith on this blog.
I like others dear Editor have been greatly sustained by your exceptional witness, contributions through this medium along with my fellow bloggers.
It has been a true beacon of light in these dark and turbulent times we are living through.
I wish you dear Editor and friends every blessing in the days ahead and l ask our blessed mother to keep everyone under her protective mantle.
Are Maria!
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Thank you, Michael, and my apologies for your post disappearing into the Admin folders. I released this one, the first of your attempts, but if the second had anything additional, please let me know and I will release it asap.
Sincere gratitude for your generous remarks – very kind indeed, if entirely undeserved.
Thank you for your dedication and determination to continue spreading the Truth. I have been an avid reader of this blog for a couple of years and have been grateful for the opportunity of furthering my understanding of our Faith.
And so we come to ‘Goodbye’. As Editor noted, the Message of Fatima has often been a central theme on this blog, so I think it is fitting to end with the Fatima ‘Adeus’ (Portuguese for ‘Goodbye’) after the world-famous ‘Adeus’ ceremony in Fatima, when, at the end of the Mass on the 13th of the month, from May to October, the original statue of Our Lady of Fatima is processed from the outdoor Altar, back to the Capelinha. All the pilgrims wave white handkerchiefs and cloths to say ‘goodbye’ to Our Lady. It is a pious tradition that dates back to the times just after the apparition happened. Here is a 15 min video of May 2023’s ‘Adeus’. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MUJyScGr2E Unfortunately, even in Fatima, the modernist influence is only too obvious in the video (girl altar servers processing with the priests; priests using their smartphones while on the procession, etc) but even with these aberrations, I think the Faith of the pilgrims shines through.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone at CT, especially to Editor for all she has done (and suffered!) on our behalf, to all the contributors, and a big thanks for all I’ve learnt and for the laughs we’ve had over the years. I will really miss the blog.
And for those who’d prefer another kind of ‘farewell’ – there’s always this !!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxjwb5cXTI0 😀 😀 😀
WF,
Lovely comment – thank you for both video links and please note: I had originally planned to use the Sound of Music clip for the introduction! Talk about “great minds think alike”!
And, again, thanks to you for all your comments over the years and for your marvellous research into the topics. Others may not be aware of the fact that you are/were my “go to” researcher when I was preparing certain topics and you always “came up with the goods” so thank you sincerely for your generosity in giving your time both to undertaking such research and to commenting here. Hugely appreciated.
But, he’s an Englishman, others might say – so what? Nobody can help where they’re born as I tell my friends in Edinburgh 😀
Editor,
Thank you so much for having the Masses arranged for us! A Mass a month for the next 18 months. Wonderful.
Thinking of you Editor on the last day of the blog, so instrumental to my coming to the Faith through our Lady of Fatima. My heart grieves that this God-sent ressource will no longer be available to the likes of me. God bless and He will for your good work.
Mary Magdalen,
Thank you SO much for your generous remarks, so heartening. It is the knowledge that people like you have been helped, brought to the Faith even, via our blogging community, that has made it all worthwhile. Keep loving God – keep the Faith! And please pray for me.
I am already and will dear Editor.
A farewell message from my dear cousin and friend who has observed this blog from time to time – he has given me permission to post this:
“I’ve read all the closing comments and editor’s comment about the unnamed priest (later Monsignor) who persisted for editor to start the blog. It has been a labour of love and duty for editor, I believe she has done so well for continuing the blog for all of this time”.
Catherine,
Please thank your cousin for his generous remarks. I would love to have such a wonderful cousin – I only have cousins once removed/second/ third cousins who tend not to keep in touch… I’ve often wondered why that is 😀
editor,
Like most of our families, yours is probably divided due to the state of the Church at this time. I can’t mention the Faith in certain family circles these days, it’s all very sad.
The blog will be missed – no question about it. There is now no forum for traditional Catholics in Scotland or even the whole of the UK. It’s very sad.
Josephine,
Never say never – someone else will come along to fill this gap, I’m sure of it.
For the interest of our bloggers and readers on this final day of blogging here – since the launch of our blog, the statistics section of my Admin has shown regular visits from the Vatican. These visits have increased a great deal since the announcement of our closure so someone is possibly copying material, presumably for one of two purposes – (1) to haul me before a Vatican tribunal with excommunication in mind or (2) to challenge the Scottish Bishops on the state of the Church in their neck of the woods, pointing out that they had a healthy group of Catholics keen to remain faithful to the Church, with quotes and articles ready to hand to prove the case. Seriously, I dare say the Vatican keeps an eye on all blogs, but it is good to know that they have been reading us, as well as the dreadful Tablet & its ilk…
Also, as regulars know, we have tried to keep alive the importance of the Fatima Message in the face of attempts to diminish, if not destroy totally, the truth about the Fatima apparitions. We discussed this in a recent blog post at this link
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2023/06/25/fatima-is-not-a-private-revelation-think/
For those who would like to obtain sound literature on Fatima, one of our readers, another Patricia (!) doubles as the Fatima Co-ordinator in Scotland for the Fatima Center in Canada and she will provide literature on request. If you would like to enquire as to Terms & Conditions, 😀 call Patricia on her mobile… 07747075095.
Catholic Truth at your service…
Good glad to see the Vatican is watching….for avoidance of doubt its Jim McPake here CA1 3GR.
Just been to the novus ordo….I attend about once a week…. today I received Communion….. can’t remember the last time I did that at a novus ordo mass….. here is why….
In 2010 I visited the late Fr John Brady in Coolcotts Wexford Town Ireland. Fr Brady had been known to our family since the 1930’s. He was a Holy Ghost father and though never a member of the SSPX worked with the society for years, Archbishop Lefebvre was the Superior General of the Holy Ghost Fathers. When we visited Fr Brady he had stopped working for the SSPX and was working for the Society of St Peter. When asked why he had stopped working for the SSPX he said that a new superior had been appointed in Ireland who had charged in and….” destroyed” …. years of patient work over night, with the gimlet eyed stare of the fanatic. I think this guy was appointed to Ireland in the 1990’s. Anyway the cultists were at work back then. That’s Fr Bady pointing that out and I agreed with him. The SSPX needs to be carefull we have to bring allsorts of people from all over the planet to the truth. We won’t do that by blowing totally ludicrous disputes over petty fogging jots and titles out of all proportion. We also won’t attract people if we swan around as if we some how walk on air, better than the common heard who only know the novus ordo. Archbishop Lefebvre called the SSPX … “A work of the church”…. thats the whole church not some hermetically sealed, airless corner that Pope Francis might be angling to put the SSPX in. Equally dangerous would be an airless corner populated by gimlet eyed fanatics.
Patricia you have done the Catholic Community a great service, that will be preserved in the National Archive. Later generations will judge us all. Hopefully if we, all of us get to a better place, we’ll be able to peek over the shoulders of researchers and chuckle as they scratch their heads and say…..” what the hell were they thinking about, just before the neo cons dropped the nukes on Russia and this lot are picking fleas from their doctrinal play books”…..
Let’s finish with some cheese and wine. Samuel Pepys famously buried his cheese and wine in his garden during the great fire of London, we know this because he recorded it in his diary. Like Pepys this blog will be buried in the Archive…. hopefully those head scratching researchers will get as much fun and enlightenment as we’ve had over the years from this blog. Cheers…. and as the comedian used to say…..”May your God go with you”
https://historyhouse.co.uk/articles/parmesan_cheese.html
Crouchback,
You hit upon something very important. Aside from CT, no-one else even tried to chronicle what was going on in Scotland, let alone challenge it, which is very surprising, not least because CT coincides with the rise of the internet which offered people opportunities and instruments galore.
I think that this speaks to a Church which is very clerical and not just to apathy. The laity will not step out of line. CT challenged that and by doing so showed that it was ahead of its time.
Crouchback,
Wow re Coolcutts in Wexford where I regularly visited and still do cos one of our late relations used to work there.
Very interesting re Late Fr Brady and SSPX.
Mine was similar to yours where I met a priest of French royal lineage back then. He used to work in the Vatican curia for many years as he spoke 6 or 7 languages. He introduced me to TLM which I hadn’t a foggiest clue due to lack of basic catholic education cos nuns and brothers didn’t bother nor did they teach it.
Anyway, spent a week with him, I began to see various colours in his TLM mass. I asked him what was that as he declined to answer it. Towards the end of trip, I was told that he was a mystic which I could tell cos he’s unusual & eccentric as he wore 1920’s shoes. I never forgotten that re his character and warned me re Vatican and SSPX. I asked him why as he said that he obtained permission from Paul 6th to leave the Vatican curia plus to say TLM mass as well. That’s what he did until his death in Rome. I didn’t understand his warnings until many years later as I bumped into an Opus dei office in Dublin by chance. Then alarm bells rang inside my head. The rest was history. There were some problems with sspx in Ireland during covid as the police were all over them to stop it. They weren’t Irish priests, just a mixture of French and English & German priests.
The Road goes ever on and on,
Down from the door where it began.
Now far ahead the Road has gone,
And I must follow, if I can,
Pursuing it with eager feet,
Until it joins some larger way
Where many paths and errands meet.
And whither then? I cannot say.
Thanks for running the Catholic Truth Scotland Blog. I have been reading for years, and occassionally posting. Very sad to see it go. 🙁
God Bless
cbucket
cbucket,
Thank you for your always enjoyable poetry. And those occasional posts from you were always worth the wait! God bless.
I too like poetry. Yet, it reminds me of the poem recited in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. I cannot quite remember who recited it. But, Frodo and Sam had the Ring of Power and were taking it to Mount Doom to throw it into the fire and therefore destroy it.
Sauron had lost this ring many years before and coveted it because of the power it would give him. I think in a sense Sauron represents – Well I am sure you can guess who he represents. Frodo and Sam were successful in this venture. Tolkien’s story was I think a well told one.
Madame Editor,
The Blog was always a source of both education, inspiration and support, and it seems appropriate to instance a little something worth reading before it closes, given the despondency being sown as a result of the seemingly unstoppable progress of the Globalists in their determination to number everyone on the planet and to take away their freedom.
I refer to the letters of St. John Chrysostom to Olympias and his reminder that, come what may, God is in charge. The Globalists may dig a pit into which they mean us to fall, but it will be they who fall into it.
Here is the link to a 32 page collection of his five letters:
https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/1916.htm
As Our Lady said: “in the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”
Leprechaun
Leprechaun,
Thank you – and thank you, too, for your determination to bring me into cyberspace, so to speak, way back in the early days. Let me explain for the enlightenment of our readers/bloggers who may have missed my “thank you” to you in the May/June newsletter.
After launching the newsletter, Leprechaun offered to create a website for us, so that we could publish the newsletter and other news of interest, online in the name of Catholic Truth.
I had no idea what he meant. What on earth is a website, I asked…
Leprechaun took the time and the trouble to explain, in his own personal version of “The Internet for Dummies” and eventually, somewhat perplexed and a tad reluctantly, I agreed.
Leprechaun then managed the site for us for quite a long time until, needs must when Somebody drives, we had to move to a different provider and I learned how to manage it myself.
So, sincere thanks to you, Leprechaun – your expertise over the years and your unfailing kindness has been much appreciated.
God bless.
Last night, I received a screenshot of an entry on the Facebook page of St Lucy’s, Cumbernauld, PP being Father John Campbell.. Scroll to 1st June to see the “couple” with flowing train from the “bride” : the person who sent it to me, writes: I think the point of the post is to poke fun at Cardinal Burke’s use of the cappa magna by inferring that he would be jealous of the long train on the wedding dress in the screenshot. As you would say: “Laugh? I thought I would never start”.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070607614129
This priest has featured on this blog, in the past…
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2022/06/26/glasgow-prepares-for-synod-2021-2023-beware/
Thank you, Editor. I didn’t know that Archbishop Nolan had also been appointed Apostolic Exarch for the Teletubbies. Good to know.
Leitourgos,
Just pause for a moment to remember the priests who have had their “permission” to offer the TLM withdrawn, and another “cancelled” priest whom we won’t name to save further persecution for him – while this clown is not only tolerated but given charge of the synod preparations etc.
I once exposed some of his (Fr Campbell’s) error in the newsletter and he had the temerity to write to thank me for the publicity. Goodness me. Laugh? I thought I’d never start!
Editor,
I remember reading that cheeky letter from Fr C in the newsletter I have to admit it made me smile!
Sorry to see the blog closing – it’s been a first class resource, irreplaceable.
I cannot have been the only one to have noticed the proliferation of corpulent clergy over the past two decades or more. Is it a sign that their heart is elsewhere?
Leitourgos,
You most certainly are not the only person to have noticed that phenomenon. There has been a shortage of priests walking around their parishes this past umpteen years which partly, no doubt, explains this particular increase in the clergy who are undoubtedly eligible for a Scottish Slimmers Course – Special Offer 😀
🙂 Brilliant!
So sadly we come to the end of the blog. I want to pay tribute to all the bloggers who have made it such an interesting, informative and at times challenging read. I have read it most days for the past few years and feel there will be a big hole where it was in my life. It will be sad to hear no more from such as Athanasius, Westminster fly, RCA Victor, Crofter Lady and all who feel like friends now. But my warmest thanks go to Patricia who has been an inspiration and I wish her well for the future. It is sad that she and Athanasius have been so badly treated by the SSPX and I hope there will eventually be a satisfactory way out of this impasse. May God bless you all.
Elizabeth,
Sincere thanks for your warm words. I very much appreciate your kindness.
It was lovely to meet you – and your husband – when you attended one of our Conferences some years ago. Seems like no time at all, in one sense and yet in another it’s like a century ago. Well, that’s really only when look in the mirror 😀
God bless.
Elizabeth,
Thank you for mentioning my online name amongst the luminaries of CT – especially as I remember I made a very harsh response to you once about the NHS. In fact (top secret:grin:) – it was SO harsh, that Editor softened it before it was posted, and I’m so glad she did. It was a good lesson to me, never to write things in anger, no matter how strongly you feel about something. It’s weird to think that so many people, worldwide, have been reading comments on this blog . . . anyway, God bless you and your family. WF.
Dear Editor, it is difficult to grasp the idea that, after today, there will be an internet without Catholic Truth Scotland to visit on a near-daily basis. It is indeed “the End of an Era”! But I would rather think of it as “until we meet again,” which is really what “Arrivederci” means. It is akin to the somewhat superstitious ritual when visiting Rome — when Rome was a beautiful and enjoyable city to explore on foot. Before departing, it was necessary to visit the Fontana di Trevi, standing with your back to the fountain, and throwing coins over your shoulder to assure your return.
Whenever I think of somber instances like funerals and blog closures, I am reminded of an older couple Mrs. Marinaio and I knew years ago. Apparently, during the last hours of her bed-ridden husband’s long terminal illness, the wife took to the kitchen out of the need to do something, to occupy her mind, after all the days and weeks of praying and fretting. As her husband seemed to be hovering near death, she was baking a batch of chocolate chip cookies. Meanwhile, the husband evidently (and unbeknownst to his wife), detected the aroma of fresh-baked cookies wafting through the house, so he dragged himself from bed and slowly crawled into the kitchen. The wife, startled by the sight of her husband’s hand reaching up feebly to grab a cookie from the cooling rack, instinctively smacked his hand with the spatula and said, “Those are for the wake!” Now, Mrs. Marinaio does that to me whenever she is baking and I try to sneak a cookie from the cooling rack.
Dear Editor, “Thank You” does not seem to be sufficient for your apostolate and the countless hours you have spent in defense of our Holy Catholic Faith. Remember that the upstairs apartment in our empty nest here in beautiful North Idaho is usually open for visitors. Hope to see you sometime in the near future. In the meantime, please stay in touch. As we say in Italian, “Tutte le buone cose!” I wish you all good things.
God bless you!
Marinaio,
Many thanks for your beautiful comment, and for all your comments over time on this blog, always informative and enjoyable. I laughed heartily at the “wake” story. Priceless.
Keep the kettle on and the chocolate chip cookies warm – you can pick me up at the airport in an hour or two, stand by 😀
For future reference for readers in the Vatican, potential successors to the Catholic Truth blog, SSPX clergy, passing soldiers of Christ, and any others lurking in the weeds:
Part I: Should Laymen Defend the Church? Could They Criticize Priests & Bishops?
https://traditioninaction.org/religious/i055_Lay_1.htm
Part II: Natural Law Requires the Faithful to Defend the Church
https://traditioninaction.org/religious/i056_Lay_2.htm
Part III: Theological Doctrine & Canon Law: Laymen Can Question Their Superiors
https://traditioninaction.org/religious/i057_Lay_3.htm
RCA Victor,
I think your latest comment gets filed in the category of “Here’s your hat, what’s your hurry”!
How can I improve on all the wonderful tributes you folks have heaped on Catholic Truth and its Editor? I can’t.
All I can do on this final day of the blog is join with the rest of you in thanking Editor for her years of dedication to spreading the faith in holy zeal through this apostolate, and at no little cost to herself. I’ll miss all of you on this platform, my fellow Catholics who share the same love for the Church and for divine truth. The blog has been like a little global online parish for us, a haven of sanity to escape to from the madness of Modernism.
There have been so many fantastic contributors over the years that to name just a few would be to do injustice to the many. Best just to say God bless and reward all of you.
Athanasius,
Thank you for your more than generous words. I can only say that there are no adjectives in any dictionary, sufficient to describe your leading role in this blog.
Your deeply knowledgeable, thoroughly researched comments on just about every subject, has shone through over the years, and I have lost count of the emails I’ve received, in addition to the appreciation expressed on the blog itself, including today, where readers have praised your input. You have educated us all, in particular about the Mass, and the lessons learned will stay with us all forever. Thank you so much.
Finally, I received an email from two readers up north today, who say that they are 100% supportive of both of us at this time of trial and sadness, and assure us of their prayers for our intentions. Deo gratias!
I was waiting on your contribution, Athanasius, and it is a very fitting one indeed. I wish you and Editor well also in finding a safe haven for Holy Mass.
I would like to thank the Editor and all the contributors to the Blog and the Newsletter over all these years. I feel like the old man in the armchair (from another Blog).
In case it is of any interest to anyone, but I have been reminiscing on my first encounters with Catholic Truth Newsletter. I was at the 1999 Faith of our Fathers Conference in London and was chatting to Michael Davies (dontcha just love name-droppers!) he said to me “Are you with that wee lassie from Glasgow that has just started that Newsletter?” I had not heard of it but he directed me to the Catholic Truth stall. It was being manned by the late Ronnie MacDonald, whom I knew vaguely at that date. I think Madame Editor was in the Green Room eating chocolates, as I did not see her that day.
Early in the year 2000 I heard that her Ladyship was to address that year’s Conference alongside another “great” Rod Pead, the editor of Christian Order. I started to arrange a bus load from Glasgow to storm the great Metropolis and wrote to Westminsterfly enquiring about tickets. ( Will this woman never stop name-dropping?)
Long story short, he told Pat that some weird woman was organising a bus to come to hear her talk. She was on the phone to me immediately and that is how I became involved with the newsletter.
I could go on but maybe we will keep the rest for the movie! Get it? First -Newsletter second -Blog who knows what will follow.
Very best wishes to all, Little Bells of Gold (AKA Ellen Ward) signing off.
Ellen,
Thank you for your beautiful comment, effectively a trip down Memory Lane. I am just annoyed (at myself) for not meeting you at that first FOOF Conference – if I’d only known, as the saying goes!
But I have to say a major thank you to YOU for all you have done since organising that bus to London to hear my unworthy self in the supporting role alongside the spectacular Rod Pead whose talk was so exceptionally strong that he was heckled by a bunch of modernist (insert adjective) er… people.
Full Disclosure: Ellen became our second Treasurer, and, in fact, coined the term “Miss McMoneypenny”. She insisted that we do not publicise requests for money in the newsletter. Ellen argued – rightly as it turned out – that if we did that, we’d have denied ourselves a sure way to know if our work was pleasing to God. If the money dries up, she said, we’ll know it’s not meant to be and we can shut up shop. She was right – we’ve never been in a position to make it onto Scotland’s Wealthiest list, but we were able to pay our bills and buy me a new house and car, so who’s complaining? 😀
Movie? I’ve tried that humble stuff and it doesn’t work, so count me in for a leading role 😀
When exactly did Ronnie MacDonald die? I must have missed that, but I can’t quite explain how. Was he ill?
I can’t remember the exact date but I think early May.
And yes, Ronnie had been ill for quite some time.
Father Stephen Dunn had been attending to provide the sacrament for Ronnie and his wife who is also ill.
I will pray for both Ronnie and his wife.
How strange that he should depart this world just as the Newsletter/Blog were coming to an end. He was a Scottish gent.
Leitourgos,
I’ve just had a text saying he was attended by the priest on Tuesday, 16 May and died a few days after that, so either 18th, 19th or 20 May. RIP.
Thanks, Ed. Much appreciated.
Leitourgos,
Apologies – I’ve just had a text from the priest who attended him. Ronnie died on 4 May.
littlebellsofgold,
Don’t worry, westminsterfly is not a name to drop. Unless you’re H.E. Cardinal Nichols, who might like to drop WF off Westminster Bridge 😀 Ellen, yes, I remember all the Faith of our Fathers Conferences very well – and I remember meeting you (correct me if I’m wrong, but I think we were on a staircase?) One day, I WILL write a book about the FOOF conferences – the laughs, the trials, the backstage dramas, the great talks, all of it. Madame Editor might have been in the ‘Green Room’ (I thought there was a whiff of chocolate coming from somewhere . . . ) Take care and God bless,
WF
Editor,
I wish to add my thanks to all involved in running this wonderful blog – like cogs in a wheel you have all kept it running smoothly and it is unique in the Catholic blogosphere.
It is noteworthy – and I remember thinking this when I read your talk to your Conference – that you are so unpopular with priests, both modernist and traditionalist, because you don’t make fish of one and flesh of the other but report the truth with intellectual honesty. You apportion the criticism wherever it belongs, and I think that is the only thing to do, to keep the integrity of this apostolate.
I’m very sad to see this blog closing – there isn’t anything like it in the UK and I can’t see that changing even if someone else provides a platform. There’s something about Catholic Truth that makes it irreplaceable, IMHO.
I hate goodbyes, so I’ll quote Vera Lynn’s “We’ll meet again…” At my age, I have to add, probably (hopefully) in Heaven, LOL!
Marjorie,
What you say is true. Trolls apart, the CT blog has always been a civilized kinda place. One of the reasons I blog rarely elsewhere is that things can so easily get into meltdown.
I can’t find the words to express my dismay at the closure of this blog. It has withstood so much abuse, between horrible trolls and their nastiness, so I wonder where they’ll go now to vent their spleens?
Thanks for all the years of education in the faith and so much that has been learned and edifying. I will never forget this blog and its contributors.
God bless each and every one.
Michaela,
Trust me, trolls will always find an outlet. I’m currently having to cope with quite a few on another blog. That is what always made CT so different. Editor would let them go so far, then once they crossed the line, goodbye. Other blogs aren’t like that. It’s either impossible to get a comment on in the first place, or they let all and sundry on, and never stop their nonsense. What can you do? God bless you, WF.
Marjory,
But at the beginning of Vera Lynn’s career, remember the song ‘When you’re up to your neck in hot water, be like the kettle and sing’! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvoYB1U1Wq4 So all of us – keep singing! Like canaries 😀
For our Editor and her team (whether on earth or in heaven);
For all of us CT bloggers over the years since the Blog’s beginning;
For all those who have read the Newsletter and/or the Blog and thought about their faith;
For the Pope, and for the Archbishops and Bishops of Scotland with their Clergy;
For Catholic men and women of goodwill everywhere:
(All together now:)
Hail Mary,
Full of Grace,
The Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit
of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary,
Mother of God,
pray for us sinners now,
and at the hour of our death.
Until we all meet merrily in heaven.
Leitourgos,
That is just beautiful. Thank you most sincerely.
Editor,
Thank you for the years (whilst working and during your retirement years) of tirelessly defending the faith, correcting errors and educating us all, bringing people to the TLM, Fatima even, through a website enquiry, even putting a person in Canada in touch with a traditional priest to arrange the Last Sacraments for her dying mother in Aberdeen, which he did, and even being the source for Catholic conversions. You have been a lifeline for many people, a number you won’t find out until judgement day, I’m sure of that, I believe God has used you as a tool to defend the faith.
I know it may not have been easy for you in this time of crisis, but you did it, a fiat that I don’t think many could do with the conviction and perseverance you did – that is why your enemies will be glad to see the back of you – you have been a thorn in their side, not afraid to challenge them. Jealousy will also be a cause of their hatred of you. But Christ did say, “they will hate you as they hated me” but you took up your cross and set us an example of how to sacrifice yourself for the truth without any fear of being unpopular or repercussions, and yes the truth was on your side and you were fighting for God using the talents God gave you, and the technology of modern times, just like when St. John Bosco used printers to undo the damage of his time.
As I say, you have set an example which we must follow: use our Confirmation duty to defend the faith like Christ asks us to do. My eyes have been opened up to the crisis in the Church and the Priesthood, and I am grateful for that; it will serve to keep my faith strong as I believe there is worse to come, and I am more prepared for it because of your blog and apostolate.
I will continue to remember you in my family rosary.
The news about the lady in Aberdeen having received the sacraments is wonderful, but it will surprise few of us here. Editor is not to be trifled with. I say it laughingly, but … very seriously. Thank you, Catherine, for that news because one of the criticisms leveled at Editor — quite unjustly — is that she is all faith and no charity.
Catherine
Brilliant comment. Agree 100%
WF
On this last day of the blog is a poignant one, yet who knows how many people the blog has touched, perhaps more than we know. I will offer my rosary, for you Editor, but also for everyone who has participated over the years.