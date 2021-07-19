About Catholic Truth

What does Catholic Truth do today?

We continue to report on the crisis in the Church, primarily as it affects Scotland. This has made us very unpopular, chiefly due to our “last resort” naming of unfaithful clergy who are living double lives of sexual immorality. As a result, we are accused of being “unChristian”. Yet, we know that Our Lord spoke bluntly, with crowds gathered, to correct those guilty of hypocrisy, and those who heard Christ condemn the hypocrites of His day would certainly have known the identities of those whom He so publicly admonished. Contrary, then, to the shallow cult of niceness prevalent today, it is not uncharitable to correct – publicly if necessary – those who hold positions of authority within the Church. They are in spiritual danger themselves and may cause other souls to be lost, if left unchecked.

As well as distributing our bi-monthly newsletter, we arrange occasional conferences and public rosaries. We encourage all Catholics to attend the Traditional Latin Mass and Sacraments. The wholesale change in Catholic culture, especially the new Mass, since the Second Vatican Council has been disastrous for the faithful. Young people growing up have no real knowledge and understanding of authentic Catholicism, and members of the older generations have largely forgotten what they were taught. We are conscious, therefore, that our apostolate, which is essentially to provide a forum where Catholics may become educated or re-educated in the Faith, is more essential than ever.