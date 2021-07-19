Useful Links
We’ve put together some website links to develop your understanding of the crisis in the Church and the world today.
- Catholic Truth YouTube Channel
Videos from Catholic Truth
- Fatima
The most important event of the 20 century – the spread of Communism around the world, which we are witnessing today, was foretold at Fatima.
- Quito: Our Lady of Good Success
400 years ago, at Quito in Ecuador, the crisis in the Catholic Church in the 20 century was foretold.
- Thinking Through Catholic Truth
How did the Catholic Church get her name?
- Words That Count by Dan Graham
Why the changes to the words in the Mass are important.
- The Church or the Bible?
Which is more important?
- Sola Scriptura
Are Protestants right to depend on Scripture alone?
- Crucial Truths to Save Your Soul
Read this excellent book by Fr Gruner RIP, free online.
- Christian Order Magazine
Subscribe to this excellent, internationally renowned, monthly publication.
- Open Letter to Confused Catholics
A truly prophetic letter from the now deceased Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre.
- Catholic Media Coalition
Catholic Truth was invited to join the Catholic Media Coalition based in the USA.