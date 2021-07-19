Privacy Policy

The information provided by those who sign up to comment on our blog is required by the WordPress system. We do not use your name or email address for any other purpose. WordPress.com is not a tool which gives us a lot of personally or legally sensitive details on visitors by default

We do not share your information with any third party, for any reason.

For those who are subscribed to receive the print copy of our newsletter, we use your name and address solely for that purpose, with the possible exception of an occasional mailing, such as a letter, for a specific purpose, e.g., to give essential, additional information. Readers may unsubscribe from the newsletter list at any time by emailing or writing to the Editor. New subscribers are digital only.

For those who sign up to receive our newsletter by email, we use your name and email address solely for that purpose, with the possible exception of an occasional mailing for a specific purpose, e.g., to give essential, additional information. We also abide by the privacy policy at MailChimp which manages our email distribution. You can read their privacy policy at Mailchimp’s Privacy Policy

We use the WordPress analysis of visitors to our site, which does not identify any individual. This system merely records the number of visits to our site from countries around the world, so we see only the flags of each country and the number of visitors/views. For further information on WordPress policies on privacy and cookies, visit Privacy Notice for Visitors to Our Users’ Sites – Automattic and Cookie Policy – Automattic

The Catholic Truth site is educational, and we welcome everyone who is interested in the Catholic Church and the geo-political situation in the modern world.

Our only requirement is that you read and abide by our House Rules, which essentially ask for courteous, albeit robust and forthright, discussion of the various issues offered for comment.

If you would like to have your personal information removed from our system, please contact editor@catholictruthscotland.com

Thank you!